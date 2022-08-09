Dapper Labs will celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl title with Super Bowl ring NFTs, available for purchase starting Thursday.

To the victor go the spoils.

Coming off their Super Bowl LVI title in February, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams announced a unique partnership with Dapper Labs on Tuesday that marks the company’s first season-long agreement with an NFL franchise.

The partnership activation is a set of limited edition Super Bowl ring NFTs to be sold starting Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on Dapper’s officially licensed NFL All Day platform. The digital collectibles, modeled after the iced-out ones that Rams’ players, coaches, and staff received, will come in three tiers available at Dapper’s Rams virtual pop-up shop at Rams.NFLAllDay.com:

5,000 Starter Rings available at $9 each

available at $9 each 1,000 All-Star Rings for $59 apiece

for $59 apiece 50 Hall of Fame Rings for $699 each

“The Los Angeles Rams are one of the preeminent franchises across all of sports,” said Dave Feldman, NFL All Day’s senior vice president of marketing and general manager. “We’re excited to work with the L.A. Rams to power up the fan experience through unique collectibles and events that bring fans closer to their favorite team and players than ever before.”

The partnership includes further Dapper Labs integrations with the Rams, including making them the presenting partner of the team’s fan-voted Moment of the Month.

“We are thrilled to team up with Dapper Labs to give Rams fans an opportunity to be part of history and celebrate our Super Bowl championship in an unprecedented way,” Rams’ chief commercial officer Jen Prince said. “This best-in-class partnership is a great case study for how game-changing technology will allow us to reach our fans and engage new fans both here in California and across the globe.”

NFL All Day previously celebrated the Rams’ successes during the 2021 season with 2,021 limited edition Super Bowl ($299) and 2,021 NFC Championship ($199) NFTs. To date, NFL All Day has welcomed more than 186,000 users who have bought more than 500,000 packs while the platform is currently in closed Beta.