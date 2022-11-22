After another game-winning drive, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes remains at the top spot of the MVP race. Let’s take a closer look over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Kansas City Chiefs were once again tested in primetime Sunday night. Once again, Patrick Mahomes reminded us why KC not only emptied the pocketbooks for him in record-setting fashion, but also why he holds the top spot in the NFL MVP odds race for another week in a row. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes completed 20 passes on 34 attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns — including a go-ahead score to veteran tight end Travis Kelce with 30 seconds left in regulation.

If you’re a Chiefs fan, then it certainly does look familiar. According to Kansas City-based radio host Cody Tapp, Kelce’s third and final TD of the evening was the same play they ran to beat the Chargers last year, too. Chiefs insider Matt McMullen notes that Mahomes now has 23 career games with 300+ passing yards and 3+ TDs, which are the most in the NFL since 2018 and five more than second-place Tom Brady. He also owns the most such games through 75 career starts in league history, leading Hall of Famer Dan Marino by four.

That’s good, right? In pursuit of his second MVP trophy, we’d say so.

All told, Mahomes padded his lead last week, and now it’s now compellingly clear that he’s the man to beat. Scroll on for your updated NFL MVP odds entering Week 12 courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 14 following the conclusion of Week 11 and are subject to change.

Compared to last week, not much has changed regarding the names; just the order. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may have picked up a W against the Cleveland Browns, but this week’s odds see him slide into third place. Jalen Hurts narrowly avoided a loss versus the Indianapolis Colts, which likely contributed to his second-place jump (he was fourth last week). The Dolphins were on a bye this week, but this weekend’s matchup against a depleted Houston Texans squad should keep Tua Tagovailoa in the mix entering December.

We don’t normally post the top 10, but there is something to be said about the only non-QB in the table: Tyreek Hill. Time stopped when the Chiefs announced he was leaving for South Beach, but the wideout has justly deserved his No. 10 spot on the FanDuel odds. No Mahomes, no problem. Through 10 games with the Dolphins, Cheetah has 81 receptions on 106 targets, 1,148 yards, and four TDs. Across the league, the 28-year-old leads all challengers in receiving yards.

Yes, we obviously know a wide receiver has never collected this award, and this year is probably no different — but for a minute, can we acknowledge how much better Hill makes Tua. Sure, many took pleasure in dunking on him ahead of the season, predicting Hill would quickly regret the shock move from KC, but it’s actually been the opposite. While Tua elevates his game with an All-Pro receiver, Hill is simultaneously making Miami’s playoff chances realer and realer. So, while the speedster might not be this year’s NFL MVP, Tua and the Dolphins aren’t doing what they’re doing without his eye-popping contributions.

