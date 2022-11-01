NFL MVP Odds Entering Week 9: Can Anyone Stop Josh Allen?

Is it Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes for both NFL MVP and the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl? (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The do-it-all Bills quarterback continues to set the pace in the race for MVP honors, but a couple of dynamic signal-callers continue to nip at his heels.

Josh Allen’s MVP campaign made its triumphant return after the bye week with a 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers under the bright lights of Highmark Stadium Sunday night. In a matchup that probably sounded more exciting in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills got the best of Aaron Rodgers, with Allen recording 13 completions on 25 attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The two interceptions he notched didn’t make for his best performance of the season, but steering his team to a W was enough to keep him atop the MVP race for another week.

In fact, at this point, it’s hard to imagine more than about three players having a legitimate chance of catching him unless something big and unforeseen occurs in the next several weeks.

With the trade deadline arriving and Week 9 games kicking off in just a few short days, let’s review the latest 2022 NFL MVP odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 9

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1 following the conclusion of Week 8 and are subject to change.

Look, we’re well aware of the historic season Josh Allen is having. The $258 million man defeated three previous MVP winners in October alone, making him the first QB since Troy Aikman in 1996 to beat three MVP QBs in a four-game span. The Bills are also Super Bowl betting favorites — they’re currently +230 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City may have the edge over Buffalo in points game (32 vs. 29), but that’s unfortunately where the advantage ends. The Bills own the Chiefs when it comes to total yards, yards per game, passing yards, and rushing yards. Kansas City is doing just fine without Tyreek Hill, but the Allen-Diggs connection represents a different class of relentless productivity.

#Shoutout: Josh Allen leads the NFL in both total yards (2,504) and touchdowns (21). pic.twitter.com/5SmwTU4sg0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 31, 2022

Individually speaking, Patrick Mahomes narrowly leads Allen in completion percentage (67% vs. 66%), touchdowns (20 vs. 19), interceptions (5 vs. 6), and QB rating (109.5 vs. 105.9). So, does that mean Mahomes is on pace to mimic his 2018 MVP run? At the current trajectory, probably not, but he’s certainly not in a slump. Perhaps fans and analysts are used to seeing the magic in Mahomes that anything less than jaw-dropping isn’t worth the praise, whereas on the other side, we’re witnessing a legitimately capable coach in Sean McDermott take meaningful risks on fourth down and utilize his QB’s 6-foot-5 frame, cannon arm, and rare rushing ability to the fullest, something the fans in Orchard Park are surely happy to keep getting used to.

Mahomes set the standard so high that when he doesn’t measure up to it, some wonder if we’re witnessing an early decline. The reality is he’s performing at the expectations of a franchise signal-caller. Allen’s stock has justly risen in the last couple of years, and his individual dominance is worth celebrating.

In a matter of months, he’ll likely have the hardware to prove it. But while we’re singing the praises of No. 17, let’s not forget that No. 15 motivated everyone to reach his level, and he could absolutely level up again down the stretch.

