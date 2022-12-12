Though he finished Week 14 with a win, Patrick Mahomes is no longer atop the proverbial NFL MVP leaderboard.

It may have taken until Week 14, but this NFL MVP race has intensified.

With the Philadelphia Eagles on a season-long rampage, it is now time to take Jalen Hurts seriously as a favorite for the league’s highest individual honor. Not only is he the first QB in league history to notch 10-plus rushing scores in consecutive seasons, but the 24-year-old also leads the NFL in passer rating (108.4) and pass TD-INT ratio (22-3).

The Eagles torched the Giants over the weekend and have a relatively easy schedule for the rest of the year (Bears, Cowboys, Saints, Giants), so Hurts doesn’t really have to do much other than maintain his current form. But, perhaps a cheeky long TD bomb or a few more rushing scores would help stake his claim against the field.

Looking ahead to Week 15, here are the FanDuel Sportsbook updated MVP odds.

NFL MVP Odds 2022: Week 15

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 13 following the conclusion of Week 14 and are subject to change.

The Chiefs squeaked out a win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this weekend, but it wasn’t enough to keep Mahomes in the top spot. Although Mahomes extended his road record against AFC West opponents to 15-0, he also threw three interceptions, two resulting in scores for the home team. With the win, the Chiefs reached their 10th victory and eighth consecutive 10-win season. For the gentleman under center, however, his chances at a second MVP trophy may be slipping away.

In the same game in which he tossed a no-look, 56-yard touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon that left mouths agape in the first quarter, Mahomes somehow also managed to give the Broncos and their base a sliver of hope. A sigh of relief could be heard across Kansas City when the final whistle blew from Mile High Stadium, but one thing remains clear: The Chiefs have a heap of issues to fix before they can assume not only the top spot in the AFC, but Mahomes can call himself a two-time MVP.

Another noteworthy change: Justin Jefferson has entered the picture, rounding out the top six. Against the Detroit Lions Sunday, he was targeted 15 times for 11 catches and 213 yards — a franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single game. Though Minnesota fell to Detroit, 34-23, having your name mentioned in the MVP conversation should only help his chances at a lucrative extension when Minnesota is ready to extend the offer.

As Boardroom previously covered, Jefferson is due for a raise after the 2022 campaign. It’s too early to tell what the Vikings might do, but the 23-year-old could earn $110 million for four years, or $27,511,085 annually, per Spotrac. Compared to other receivers, that would rank him third in the league. But, for the Vikings and their fans, it would be a priceless transaction if that means a Lombardi trophy calls Minneapolis home for the first time in franchise history.

