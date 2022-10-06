Who Are The 2022 Denver Broncos, Anyway?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans earlier this season. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

Sitting at .500, the Denver Broncos are just a game behind the division-leading Chiefs heading into Week 5. But the road to get here hasn’t been easy.

The Denver Broncos were highly touted as an AFC favorite after acquiring former Super Bowl champ, Russell Wilson. But much like Wilson’s viral preseason video, watching them has been more cringeworthy than it’s been spectacular.

The Broncos committed $242.6 million over five years to the nine-time Pro Bowl QB, making him the third-highest-paid player by total value and the second-highest-paid player by annual average value ($48.5 million).

They’ve scored 20+ points only once so far — and it was a loss.

As the 2-2 record shows, they’re nothing more than an average football team. They’re coming off a Week 4 loss to a winless Raiders squad, and their two victories have come against the winless Texans (0-3-1) and a dreadful 11-10 win on Sunday Night Football against the gritty 49ers. That’s the most credit we’ll give them here.

Entering a Thursday Night battle against Matt Ryan‘s Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1), Denver should be able to take advantage against Indy’s league-worst offense (14.3 points per game) in its high-altitude home, where it’s 2-0.

That’s probably why the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites tonight, but they’re just 1-3 against the spread this season.

The Good

Despite allocating only 27.92% of its cap ($61.3 million) to the defense, it’s been one of the few bright spots for Denver.

Yards allowed per game: 284.8 (fourth-best in the NFL)

Passing yards allowed: 170.8 (No. 5)

Points allowed per game: 17.0 (No. 5)

Rushing yards allowed: 114.0 (No. 5)

Money: The Broncos still have $9 million remaining in cap space, the sixth-most in the NFL. That number increases to $25 million after this season.

The Bad

You’d think upgrading from Teddy Bridgewater to Russell Wilson would fix the offense, but it’s remained mediocre. Take a look at how the team has fared on that side of the ball — mind you, against pretty bad teams.

Total yards per game: 335.8 (12th-fewest in the NFL)

Passing yards per game: 226.3 (No. 14)

Rushing yards per game: 109.5 (No. 15)

Points per game: 16.5 (third-fewest)

Melvin Gordon III is the likely lead back in Denver after Javonte Williams was ruled out for the year with injury. (Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images)

The Ugly

I thought the offense was ugly enough but it gets worse…

RB1 Javonte Williams was deemed out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Their backfield includes Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone, and newly acquired Latavius Murray.

They’re the worst team in the red zone this season (30% TD rate).

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett referred to the red zone as the “gold zone” after Week 2. More cringe. The team has scored six total touchdowns this year — the fewest in the NFL.

While on the topic of Hackett, the first-year coach hired veteran assistant coach, Jerry Rosburg, to assist with time management after he inexplicably opted to attempt a game-winning 64-yard FG on fourth-and-5 during Week 1.

Week 5: Colts at Broncos (-3.5)

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

TNF Odds

Broncos Moneyline: (-180)

(-180) Colts Moneyline: (+152)

(+152) 42.5 points: Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Over (-105) | Under (-115) Wilson 1.5 Passing TDs: Over (+116) | Under (-148)

Future Odds

Win AFC West: (+500)

(+500) Win Super Bowl: (+3000)

(+3000) Win Total: Over 9.5 (+115) | Under (-155)

Over 9.5 (+115) | Under (-155) Make Playoffs: Yes (+104) | No (-120)

