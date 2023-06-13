The particular addition of Best African Music Performance reflects how artists such as Burna Boy, David, and Wizkid are topping the charts by honoring their home continent’s musical traditions.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the addition of three new categories to the Grammy Awards starting next year. The inclusions arriving with the 66th edition of the music industry showcase are:

Best African Music Performance

Best Pop Dance Recording

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Mark your calendars for Jan. 31, 2024.

Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe.



Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards – Best African Music Performance.



Learn more: https://t.co/neBAQWE7cc #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qJoQoF8PqA — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023

Per the Recording Academy’s announcement, the changes were voted through at its Board of Trustees meeting last month, bringing the grand total to 94 categories eligible for the famous golden gramophone.

The Academy also revealed the existing Grammy Award categories of Producer of the Year (Non-classical) and Songwriter of the Year (Non-classical) will be moved to what it considers the “General Field,” which means they are officially unmoored from criteria-based restrictions like genere.

In describing Best African Music Performance, the Academy said qualifications consist of singles that “recognize recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent,” adding that it is meant to highlight “regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions.”

Regarding Best Pop Dance Recording, the organization classified it as “tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement. Eligible Pop Dance recordings also feature strong rhythmic beats and significant electronic-based instruments with an emphasis on the vocal performance, melody, and hooks.”

Finally, Best Alternative Jazz Album is meant to highlight “artistic excellence in Alternative Jazz albums by individuals, duos and groups/ensembles, with or without vocals.”

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists — and relocating the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”