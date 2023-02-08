About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Entertainment February 8, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

21 Savage, Janelle Monae Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

The two teams for the Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend will collectively feature Kane Brown and 21 Savage as players, Giannis and Lindsey Vonn as coaches, and Dwyane Wade as a captain.

Superstars from music, entertainment, and sports will go head-to-head in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The list of celebrities includes Kane Brown, 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, and Ozuna, among others, the league announced Wednesday.

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and minority stakeholder Dwyane Wade will lead the two celebrity teams as honorary captains. Team Wade will be coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with brothers Thanasis and Alex serving as assistant coaches alongside Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn. A surprise guest will coach Team Ryan, with Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman acting as an assistant.

Let’s get to the rosters, listed in alphabetical order below.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Team Ryan

Coach: Fat Joe & Lisa Leslie
Assistant coaches: Alex Bregman

  • Cordae
  • Diamond DeShields
  • Calvin Johnson
  • DK Metcalf
  • Hassan Minhaj
  • Marcos Mion
  • The Miz
  • Everett Osborne
  • Ozuna
  • Guillermo Rodriguez
  • Sinqua Walls

Team Wade

Coach: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Assistant coaches: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Lindsey Vonn

  • Kane Brown
  • Nicky Jam
  • Jesser
  • Simu Liu
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Arike Ogunbowale
  • Albert Pujols
  • 21 Savage
  • Ranveer Singh
  • Francis Tiafoe
  • Alex Toussaint

To spice up the game a little aside from the participants, each team captain will have the ability to activate “Ruffles Crunch Time,” where a two-minute period would start where point values are doubled. And the “Unlock A Legend” feature will give each team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game.

Cassidy Hubbarth will host the broadcast, and Mark Jones will call the game at NBA All-Star Weekend alongside Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt.

Read More:

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.