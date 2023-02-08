The two teams for the Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend will collectively feature Kane Brown and 21 Savage as players, Giannis and Lindsey Vonn as coaches, and Dwyane Wade as a captain.

Superstars from music, entertainment, and sports will go head-to-head in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The list of celebrities includes Kane Brown, 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, and Ozuna, among others, the league announced Wednesday.

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and minority stakeholder Dwyane Wade will lead the two celebrity teams as honorary captains. Team Wade will be coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with brothers Thanasis and Alex serving as assistant coaches alongside Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn. A surprise guest will coach Team Ryan, with Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman acting as an assistant.

Let’s get to the rosters, listed in alphabetical order below.

Team Ryan

Coach: Fat Joe & Lisa Leslie

Assistant coaches: Alex Bregman

Cordae

Diamond DeShields

Calvin Johnson

DK Metcalf

Hassan Minhaj

Marcos Mion

The Miz

Everett Osborne

Ozuna

Guillermo Rodriguez

Sinqua Walls

Team Wade

Coach: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Assistant coaches: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Lindsey Vonn

Kane Brown

Nicky Jam

Jesser

Simu Liu

Janelle Monáe

Arike Ogunbowale

Albert Pujols

21 Savage

Ranveer Singh

Francis Tiafoe

Alex Toussaint

To spice up the game a little aside from the participants, each team captain will have the ability to activate “Ruffles Crunch Time,” where a two-minute period would start where point values are doubled. And the “Unlock A Legend” feature will give each team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game.

Cassidy Hubbarth will host the broadcast, and Mark Jones will call the game at NBA All-Star Weekend alongside Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt.

