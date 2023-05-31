The tennis champion’s flagship digital fashion collection launches May 31 with five outfits and will expand over time for Meta Avatar users.

Professional tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is taking her fashion talents to the virtual world with a new digital clothing collection for Meta Avatars.

Osaka designed a digital apparel line that draws from many of her own personal influences, including her media company, Hana Kuma, tennis, her dog Butta, and the iconic 19th-century Japanese art print “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.”

This partnership with Meta marks Osaka’s first foray into the world of digital fashion, and the four-time Grand Slam champion didn’t shy away from bringing some of her own personal style and expertise into the collection.

The news is merely the latest step forward in Osaka’s fashion journey, which additionally includes collaborations with Victoria’s Secret.

“Being able to take trends from the real world and translate [them] into the metaverse was really fun,” Osaka said in an official news release. “Plus, you can try a lot of new things when designing digitally — it’s all about pushing myself outside of the box. To me, one of the most exciting parts is that digital apparel is much more accessible than luxury apparel in the real world. I can dress my avatar in whatever I want—there’s a lot more freedom and flexibility to have fun and experiment with looks and designs.”

Osaka’s flagship digital collection launches Wednesday with five outfits available in the Meta Avatars Store on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and in VR, per a press release.

Here’s a peek at this Naomi Osaka digital apparel collection from the designer’s sketchbook, with commentary from the star herself:

Photos courtesy of Meta

“I wanted to create a piece for the Meta Avatars Store that felt sporty with my name and birth year (‘97), but also chic and elevated,” Osaka said in a statement. “That’s how this dress came to life. It’s still sporty with the last name and numbers — but the ruffled hems, bungee waist, and off-the-shoulder neckline feel feminine and a bit unexpected.”

Photos courtesy of Meta

“I wanted to round out the collection with pieces that were both unisex and also very feminine, which is where this dress comes into play,” Osaka said of the news. “This was a concept I’ve had in my head for a while and just hadn’t found the right place to bring it to life, but I love the way it turned out here for the Meta Avatars Store. It’s a cable knit maxi with a high neck and low back, which is flattering on any body shape. I also love the high slit at the leg and the cute knot detail on the back.”

Photos courtesy of Meta

The digital apparel collection will expand over time with more looks from Osaka’s fashion prowess — stay tuned.