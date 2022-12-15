Recognizing 50 figures with an uncommon ability to shape the most important conversations in sports, business, culture, and technology today

As we look back on the year in the rearview and ahead to 2023, a select group drives the biggest trends across the cultural zeitgeist.

Our list is made up of the people that raise eyebrows and turn heads. They shake up boardrooms and shape the biggest decisions in business, sports, tech, and entertainment.

These 50 people are consistently central to the most important business deals and the hottest parties. Collectively, they change and challenge their industries. They hold incredible influence and stay in our headlines.

Welcome to Boardroom’s first-ever Most Influential list.

Boardroom’s Most Influential Aaron Judge Adam Silver Bad Bunny Beyoncé Bob Iger Candace Parker Diddy Drake Dua Lipa Dwayne Johnson Gary Vee Issa Rae J. Cole Jay-Z Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner LeBron James Lewis Hamilton Lil Baby Lionel Messi Lizzo Maverick Carter Max Verstappen Meek Mill Megan Rapinoe Megan Thee Stallion Michael B. Jordan Michael Jordan Michael Rubin Naomi Osaka Patrick Mahomes Quinta Brunson Rich Paul Rihanna Roger Federer Ryan Reynolds Serena Williams Snoop Dogg Steve Stoute Stephen Curry Sue Bird SZA Tiger Woods Tom Brady Travis Scott The Weeknd Zack Bia Zendaya