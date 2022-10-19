Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are also among the backers of the VR-powered golf platform that boasts over 300,000 users on Meta Quest.

Debuting last fall, GOLF+ is an app-based VR golf experience to help casual fans and professionals alike work on their games away from the course in a way that conveniently sidesteps potential roadblocks like weather, green fees, and time restraints that anyone acquainted with the sport is forced to deal with more often than not.

Thus far, the company says that players have logged six million rounds on the game so far on the Meta Quest VR system, and on Wednesday, they announced a new round of fundraising that includes such superstar names as Stephen Curry, Mike Trout, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Brady.

“I feel so fortunate to have discovered golf at an early age – it excites me that so many younger and first-time golfers are discovering the game in VR,” Spieth in an official release. “Once they experience their first great shot or compete with friends, these new players get a taste of what makes golf so special.”

As Rory McIlroy added on the occasion:

“GOLF+ has the potential to bring the game that I love to millions of households worldwide. The platform makes the sport so much more accessible to new audiences while also additive to experienced green grass golfers. This fun, immersive experience brings golf into the virtual era, and I believe it will have a positive impact on the game of golf.”

Virtual reality-driven sports games have been trending upward this year — the NFL’s first virtual reality video game, StatusPRO’s NFL PRO ERA, debuted in September. Sense Arena, already established in hockey, is also preparing to release a tennis game this month.

Indeed, the VR business is booming

“We’ve spent countless hours honing the GOLF+ experience to be as close to the real sport as possible, but it’s not an alternative or replacement to traditional golf,” said Ryan Engle, co-founder and CEO of GOLF+. “It’s a new way to experience the game and our goal with GOLF+ is to bring golf into the lives of as many people as possible.”

