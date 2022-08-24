TGL: Tiger & Rory’s TMRW Sports Unveils New Golf League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will both compete in the new league, which will operate alongside the PGA Tour, beginning in January 2024.

Just one day after introducing TMRW Sports, the golf venture led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has announced a new golf competition, TGL, in partnership with the PGA Tour.

The league will complement the current PGA Tour schedule, and both Woods and McIlroy are committed to playing.

As Boardroom highlighted on Tuesday, TMRW Sports is a tech-driven venture that’s committed to bringing younger fans into the sport through live events and original media. In addition to Woods and McIlroy, future Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, former NFL VP John Collins, and longtime NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol are among TMRW Sports’ key investors.

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future,” Woods said in a press release. “Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events.”

TGL also unveiled a few key details regarding how the league is to be structured:

TGL will feature six teams of three players each competing in primetime over 15 Monday nights.

Every shot will be televised live within the two-hour broadcast window.

The competition is slated to begin in January 2024.

Image via TGL

For fans following the league, state-of-the-art tech will enhance the experience unlike anything the game has seen before. TGL teased a data-rich “virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex.” The goal, Woods went on to say, is to make golf as accessible to the viewer as any other sport, which hasn’t been inherently possible in traditional golf.

“The Tour has been committed to aligning our athletes with innovative technology and this initiative combines that vision with a unique golf atmosphere,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the release. “A primetime experience featuring PGA Tour players will help attract a broader audience to our sport and the world’s greatest players.”