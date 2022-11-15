Which MLS Clubs Have the Most 2022 World Cup Players?

Twenty-one Major League Soccer franchises are collectively sending 36 players to the World Cup. So, which MLS team can claim the most?

There’s naturally a healthy representation of players from European clubs heading to the World Cup, but can the same be said for stateside footballers going to Qatar? Absolutely. In fact, MLS reports that 36 players across 21 clubs are heading to the host country this week. While most are representing the USA, a number of them are playing on behalf of Canada, Ecuador, and even Cameroon.

So, will any of them make history and come home with the most coveted hardware not just in soccer, but global sports overall? With an assist from the league, Boardroom breaks down the full list of 2022 World Cup players representing Major League Soccer.

5 Most-represented MLS Clubs at the 2022 World Cup

5. Nashville SC: 2

One of MLS’ newest clubs sends two athletes to the World Cup, both representing the Stars and Stripes along the back line.

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYERS: Shaq Moore (USA), Walker Zimmerman (USA)

4. Toronto FC: 3

Not terribly surprisingly, all three Toronto FC players in Qatar are representing the Maple Leafs.

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYERS: Mark-Anthony Kaye (Canada), Richie Laryea (Canada), Jonathan Osorio (Canada)

3. Seattle Sounders: 4

The two-time MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders have a delegation of four men competing for football’s biggest trophy, and are tied with the next team on our list for the most different nations represented.

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYERS: Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Jordan Morris (USA), Cristian Roldan (USA), Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon)

2. LAFC: 5

The newly-crowned MLS Cup champs are hoping to continue their winning ways in Qatar, and five players are lacing up their boots for both club and country this month.

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYERS: Kellyn Acosta (USA), Gareth Bale (Wales), José Cifuentes (Ecuador), Sebastian Méndez (Ecuador), Diego Palacios (Ecuador)

1. CF Montréal: 6

Taking the top spot are none other than CF Montréal — a half-dozen members of the Québécois club are headed to Qatar, all representing the big Maple Leaf.

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYERS: Alistair Johnston (D, Canada), Ismaël Koné (M, Canada), Kamal Miller (D, Canada), James Pantemis (GK, Canada), Samuel Piette (Canada), Joel Waterman (Canada)

MLS Clubs with one 2022 World Cup player each:

Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, Inter Miami, Minnesota United, NYCFC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS Clubs without a 2022 World Cup player:

Atlanta United, Austin FC, DC United, Sporting KC, New England Revolution, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes

Read More: