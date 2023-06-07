This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final with a big Inter Milan vs. Man City prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 UEFA Champions League has finally reached the finish line as Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City and Serie A mainstays Inter Milan will collide in the final, decisive match on Saturday, June 10 for the European crown.

Manchester City didn’t come close to breaking a sweat in the semifinals, cruising past Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Inter Milan completely blanked age-old rivals AC Milan in their semifinal collision, winning 3-0 on aggregate.

Can England’s Sky Blues win the Champions League for the first-ever time, or will Inter win their fourth title, snapping a 13-year drought along the way? Get set for the finale of Europe’s club football season with our big Man City vs. Inter Milan prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs. Manchester City

2023 UEFA Champions League Final

Internazionale Milano vs. Manchester City FC

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Atatürk Olimpiyat, Istanbul, Turkey

Man City vs Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Odds & Spread

All Europa League betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MNC: (-240) | INT: (+600) | Draw (+380)

MNC: (-240) | INT: (+600) | Draw (+380) Spread: MNC: -1 (+125) | INT: +1 (+180)

MNC: -1 (+125) | INT: +1 (+180) Total: 2.5 – Over: (-138) | Under: (+114)

2.5 – Over: (-138) | Under: (+114) Team to Score the First Goal: MNC: (-280) | INT: (+240) I No Goals: (+1300)

Man City enters this contest as the favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 3 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the over being favored at -138 odds.

Man City vs. Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Champions League Final 2023

Both clubs are bringing a solid amount of momentum to the Champions League Final. Manchester City hasn’t tasted defeat since Feb. 5 — a span of 23 matches. On the flip side, Inter Milan is currently on an eight-match winning streak and hasn’t lost outright in its past nine outings.

Having said that, there’s a reason why Man City is the heavy favorite here. The Sky Blues are extremely talent-rich, boasting a lineup with names like Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, and more. It’s elite talents like those names that helped Man City defeat Real Madrid 4-0 in the former’s last UCL matchup.

At the end of the day, Man City has more than proven itself, needing to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to get here. Inter Milan’s journey wasn’t nearly as difficult, leading to my belief that the Black and Blues aren’t prepared for what’s next.

Back Manchester City to make some history.

2023 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Man City 3, Inter 1

Inter Milan vs. Manchester City Best Bet

When it comes to taking the best betting, back the Over on the 2.5-goal total is the way to go. It’s no secret that Manchester City is overflowing with offensive talent, proven by its averaging 2.8 goals per match through the UCL knockout stage. While Inter Milan isn’t nearly as talented, it still did average 1.5 goals per knockout matchup.

I don’t expect either side to change what’s helped get them to this stage. Taking that into account, surpassing 2.5 goals won’t be an issue.

2023 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE INTER vs. MAN CITY BEST BET: OVER 2.5 total goals (-138)

UEFA Champions League Final Betting Trends

Manchester City has never won the Champions League before.

Inter Milan has won the Champions League three times, most recently in 2010.

Man City is 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Inter is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

This is the first-ever competitive matchup between these two teams.

— Devon Platana