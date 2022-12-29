The 2022 third-rounder is one of the most intriguing prospects in football — let’s take a closer look at the Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis contract particulars.

Stuck behind Jarrett Stidham and later Bo Nix on the depth chart, quarterback Malik Willis made the decision to depart the Auburn Tigers and the biggest of big ponds known as the SEC for rising Group of Five outfit Liberty following his sophomore year.

All he did in two seasons with the Flames was throw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns, plus 1,822 yards and 27 scores on the ground.

His breakout in Lynchburg made him a uniquely intriguing pro prospect; while he was previously considered to be in the running to become the first QB off the board, the Tennessee Titans were still sufficiently transfixed to use the No. 86 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the Roswell, Georgia, native after a tumble into the third round.

Projecting the NFL trajectory (and long-term earnings potential) of a player that ascended in college outside the Power Five and stands just 6-foot-1 is an enjoyably nuanced exercise, to say the very least.

With that in mind, let’s explore the finer details of the Titans’ rookie scale Malik Willis contract.

Malik Willis Contract & Salary Breakdown

Years: 4

4 Total Value: $5,160,100

$5,160,100 Total guaranteed : $5,160,100

: $5,160,100 Average annual value: $1,290,025

$1,290,025 Free Agency: 2026

Malik Willis FIRST NFL TD 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XwhF5pA073 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 24, 2022

Given his draft position, Willis’ rookie deal is not only modest by NFL quarterback standards, but does not include a fifth-year team option. As with any young upstart in the league, however, his contract is 100% guaranteed and he is eligible for an extension following his third season in 2024.

He didn’t start from day one, but could the Liberty phenom turn out to be the next Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson among the ranks of mid-round QBs who emerged as stars and got paid accordingly? If he can establish himself as a regular starter in Tennessee or with a rival team looking to take a sneaky flier, expect any eventual contract extension to enhance his current take-home number to somewhere in the 15x-20x range.

Malik Willis’ NFL Earnings

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,637,800

PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $5,160,100

