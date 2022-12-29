About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries December 29, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Malik Willis Contract & Salary Breakdown

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
The 2022 third-rounder is one of the most intriguing prospects in football — let’s take a closer look at the Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis contract particulars.

Stuck behind Jarrett Stidham and later Bo Nix on the depth chart, quarterback Malik Willis made the decision to depart the Auburn Tigers and the biggest of big ponds known as the SEC for rising Group of Five outfit Liberty following his sophomore year.

All he did in two seasons with the Flames was throw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns, plus 1,822 yards and 27 scores on the ground.

His breakout in Lynchburg made him a uniquely intriguing pro prospect; while he was previously considered to be in the running to become the first QB off the board, the Tennessee Titans were still sufficiently transfixed to use the No. 86 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the Roswell, Georgia, native after a tumble into the third round.

Projecting the NFL trajectory (and long-term earnings potential) of a player that ascended in college outside the Power Five and stands just 6-foot-1 is an enjoyably nuanced exercise, to say the very least.

With that in mind, let’s explore the finer details of the Titans’ rookie scale Malik Willis contract.

All figures via Spotrac.

  • Years: 4
  • Total Value: $5,160,100
  • Total guaranteed: $5,160,100
  • Average annual value: $1,290,025
  • Free Agency: 2026

Given his draft position, Willis’ rookie deal is not only modest by NFL quarterback standards, but does not include a fifth-year team option. As with any young upstart in the league, however, his contract is 100% guaranteed and he is eligible for an extension following his third season in 2024.

He didn’t start from day one, but could the Liberty phenom turn out to be the next Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson among the ranks of mid-round QBs who emerged as stars and got paid accordingly? If he can establish himself as a regular starter in Tennessee or with a rival team looking to take a sneaky flier, expect any eventual contract extension to enhance his current take-home number to somewhere in the 15x-20x range.

Malik Willis’ NFL Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022$1,637,800
PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $5,160,100

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.