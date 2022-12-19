Loyola Marymount University Announces Nipsey Hussle Course

The course titled “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” will be taught by the late rapper’s longtime business partner, David Gross.

As they say, the marathon continues, and one institution of higher education is making sure that the legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues in the classroom. As announced in mid-December, Hussle’s longtime business partner David Gross shared that he will be hosting a course at Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University directly inspired by the late rapper and philanthropist.

“Next month the TMC takeover of higher education begins with a class I’ll be teaching ‘The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture’ at Loyola Marymount’s business school. The class will focus on Hussle’s genius and authenticity in his approach to business and life,” Gross captioned on Instagram.

As Gross continued, “I gotta give flowers to Mitchell Hamilton, a tenured professor and the head of the marketing department at Loyola Marymount’s business school. He reached out to me and Nip in 2017 and asked if we’d teach a class at the business school. He gave us carte blanche with the caveat that we were authentic and didn’t water anything down because we were in a university environment. The class was a hit, and it led to a second class the following semester. This was spring of 2019, so we never got to finish the class.”

Dedicated class in honor of Nipsey’s legacy called "The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture" will be taught at Loyola Marymount's business school in Spring 2023 by Nip’s longtime business partner David A Gross 🏁



Long Live THA GREAT. pic.twitter.com/AMK3ITOR4L — Long Live Nip 🏁 (@HussleForever) December 16, 2022

According to an official class description, the course will primarily focus on “brand-building strategies and tactics that are motivated and driven through cultural influence.” Nearly four years later, following the tragedy of the rapper’s untimely death in 2019 at the age of 33, Gross will continue the marathon; the new lecture series will carry on the indelible legacy that Nipsey Hussle left behind.

“It’s finally time to go back this Spring to teach a class that honors Nip’s enormous legacy, and analyzes how he was able to put a dent in the universe by creating the most resonant brand to come out of the culture #TMC,” Gross added. Back in 2018, Gross and Hussle went to LMU to have a fireside chat about their partnership in the flagship Vector90 location in LA’s Crenshaw District, according to the school’s official press website. The two also spoke with business students enrolled in the “Rethinking the Marketplace” course and hosted a Shark Tank-style competition for students to win potential business funding.

“The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” will officially be available for registration at Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration during the spring 2023 semester.

Read More: