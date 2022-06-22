The estate of Nipsey Hussle keeps his entrepreneurial vision alive in opening The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles.

The Marathon won’t stop.

In May, it was reported exclusively by Black Enterprise that the estate of rapper Nipsey Hussle would open The Marathon (Collective), a THC and CBD retail store in Los Angeles. Since his untimely passing, the rapper/entrepreneur has posthumously been at the forefront of multiple business and brand deals in the fashion, film, and tech space. His Puma collaboration is still active, as well as the original Marathon Clothing store, which has since opened a new location in LA.

And this past weekend, the entrepreneurial vision of the late, great Nipsey continued to blossom as his family, friends, and dedicated fans crowded into the cannabis store to get their first look.

Well-wishers celebrated with Hussle’s family and friends as a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the retail establishment.

Just a month prior, a documentary film celebrating the creation of the business, The Marathon (Cultivation), was released in anticipation of the past weekend’s grand opening. The project was led by Nipsey’s older brother, Samiel Asghedom (a.k.a. Blacc Sam).

As Blacc Sam said at a May screening:

“We’ve been in the marijuana business for a minute, illegally. We always had our eyes on a legit license and we wanted to put together something that explains the journey.”

The 35-minute documentary dives into Nipsey and Blacc Sam’s difficult journey toward getting retail dispensaries to carry their signature strain. It utilizes archival footage and old interviews with those who witnessed the earliest days of The Marathon (Collective).

Inside The Marathon (Collective). Photo credit: Norberto Garcia

“This is something we always spoke about,” Sam said. “Nipsey, [Boot Da] Fatts, Adam [Andebrhan], and I had a goal to get a legitimate, licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

The Marathon (Collective) store will serve as the premier location in which one can purchase Nipsey’s Marathon OG strain and any of his cannabis-related products.

The retail establishment is open now and located at 7011 Canoga Ave. in Los Angeles, California.

Hussle passed away in 2019 at the age of 33. He is survived by his longtime partner, actress Lauren London, and their two children. And if the weekend’s celebration was any indication, countless fans and supporters remain as committed as ever to take the baton and keep the Marathon going.