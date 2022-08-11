Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Continues To Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is set to posthumously honor Nipsey with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Chamber will dedicate the star on August 15th, which would have marked the Crenshaw rapper’s 37th birthday. NFL legend Michael Strahan, actor Michael B. Jordan, and the Black Eyed Peas round out the rest of the class of 2022.

Disney Dethrones Netflix for Streaming Subscriber Title

Disney just made a historic move in the streaming races. The House of Mouse runs three streaming companies – Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu – which combined to overtake Netflix for the highest number of subscribers. The trifecta of services summed to 221 million users, with Disney+ (152 million), ESPN+ (22.8 million), and Hulu (46.2 million), beating out Netflix at 220.67 million. Recently, Netflix made headlines for its rapid decline of over one million subscribers from the platform as the streaming company continues to navigate ways to regain its fanbase. On the heels of the news, Disney announced that it will raise its prices to account for the operational loss that it posted in the last quarter.

Eli Manning Invests in Women with NY/NJ Gotham FC

Eli Manning believes in investing in women. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback officially announced that he joined the ownership group of the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC alongside New York Giants ownership group representative Pete Guelli. Manning told Boardroom that his investment is rooted in family, as his three daughters all play youth sports. Manning joins an all-star group of investors, including Sue Bird and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V.

Travis Scott Sets Merch Record with $1M Weekend

Move over BTS, Cactus Jack is taking over. TMZ reports that Travis Scott sold over $1 million in merchandise during his weekend concerts at the world-famous O2 Arena in London, England. Scott broke the record previously held by K-pop sensation group BTS. Merchandise at the show was exclusive to the event, ranging from $56 – $152 in price.

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” Gets Premiere Date

Los Angles Lakers fans finally have a release date for the team’s highly anticipated documentary Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers. Unlike HBO’s fictional rendition Winning Time, the show has buy-in from the biggest names that contributed to the Lakers’ legacy, including CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss. The series will premiere on Hulu on Aug. 15 and features never-before-seen interviews and testimonials from Laker legends.

Spotify Powers Kendrick Lamar Ranking Debate with New Feature

It’s time to settle the debate: What ranks as the best Kendrick Lamar song? Fans can now spark their discussion with Spotify’s newest interactive in-app experience. In ranking order, Spotify users can now select the top five Kendrick Lamar songs from his diverse projects. With five studio albums to choose from, including the May release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, users can share personalized Kendrick graphics of the selections on social media to advance the conversation.

United Airlines Invests $10M in Futuristic Flying Taxis

Last week marked George Jetson’s birthday, so it only seems right that we are working our way towards a future that includes flying taxis. United Airlines invested $10 million in 100 flying taxis created by Archer Aviation. The investment banks on the future approval of the aviation technology, including sign-off from the Federal Aviation Administration. Once that is secured, the airbound vehicles will have to follow pre-determined flight patterns, expected by the end of 2024.

EA Sports x NFL Renew Madden eSports Partnership

EA Sports and the NFL have renewed their partnership for Madden’s NFL Championship Series. Participants will vie for a $1.7 million prize pot throughout the upcoming NFL season. Matches will play out throughout five events. Prize purses will range from $180,000 to the Ultimate Madden Bowl’s $1 million prize.

Spotify Introduces In-App Concert Ticket Feature

Have you ever been listening to Spotify and wondering how you might see your favorite artist live? Now, the music streaming platform will offer concert tickets directly to fans via Spotify Tickets. The “tickets” will be sold by third parties, meaning Spotify won’t set the prices of tickets.” Currently, the service is being tested with a limited set of artists, including Limbeck, Tokimonsta, and Annie DiRusso.

Meta Exec Nick Grudin Joins Dapper Labs

After 12 years at Facebook/Meta, VP of content and community partnerships, Nick Grudin is heading to Dapper Labs as a chief business officer. Throughout his tenure, Grudin set up content and community partnerships. At Dapper, Grudin will run point on the Dapper wallet. He’ll focus on the Flow blockchain and the Dapper Sports Studio responsible for NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and UFC Strike.