Kelly Rowland Is Joining UTA’s Star-Studded Roster

The latest scoop on the multi-hyphenate’s latest power move of signing with the talent agency for global representation.

Kelly Rowland has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), officially joining a global roster of premier talent, as exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy award-winning songstress and actress will be receiving representation across her industries of interest as UTA offers expertise in film, television, music, broadcasting, digital books and more.

With a career of nearly 35 years, Rowland’s musical ingenuity has been the chart-topping soundtrack of our lives. As a member of Destiny’s Child, the 42-year-old received her first two of four Grammy awards with the girl group’s 1999 hit, “Say My Name.”

Once launching her solo career after the group’s affable departure, Rowland went on to receive yet another Grammy for “Dilemma” featuring Nelly; release four acclaimed solo albums; and win top R&B song at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards for her sultry “Motivation.”

While fans tempted Rowland to release new music, she admits any music on the horizon will arrive as an utter surprise to her listeners. “I’d rather just surprise [the fans],” she said. “The people who have consumed and listened and supported my music for 20-plus years, I want to surprise them. I think they deserve that.”

Her resume across the silver screen is just as expansive as her discography. She’s starred in Bad Hair, Freddy vs. Jason, The Seat Filler, and Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, among others.

Most recently, she appeared alongside Marsai Martin and Omari Hardwick in Paramount+’s sports comedy Fantasy Football. The film follows Atlanta Falcons running back Bobby (Hardwick) and his wife Keisha (Rowland) as their daughter Callie (Martin) transforms their football family with her wizard gaming skills. When the world of sports gaming and on-field skills collide, the family rediscovers themselves in this heartfelt film.

The next move in Rowland’s industry-conquering game plan? Netflix’s Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry’s latest project with the streamer. Rowland is set to produce and star in the film which follows a criminal defense attorney who takes on the buzzy case of an artist possibly murdering his girlfriend, in the hopes of becoming a partner at her firm. Filming is slated to begin this spring.