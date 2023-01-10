ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for ABA)

The entertainment mogul purchased more acres towards the expansion of Tyler Perry Studios, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The massive Hollywood real estate that Tyler Perry owns is expanding, but not in California. The media mogul purchased 37 acres of land for $8.4 million to further grow his empire in Atlanta, Georgia. The sale originally began in June 2021, but the the title of the property was not granted until Dec. 28, 2022.

The purchase will bring the total amount of land to 367 acres.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Perry plans to add an entertainment, retail and restaurant district to the production campus. “There could be three or four restaurants and an alley of about 10 small theater houses and dinner theaters – from 50 seats to 350 seats,” Perry said to the Atlanta Business Chronicle during an interview in 2020.

Perry originally purchased the land to create Tyler Perry Studios back in 2015. Perry paid $30 million for the property which was previously occupied by the U.S. military.

Since then, Perry has seen many films and television shows, such as Coming 2 America, Red Notice, and Hawkeye. As expected, many of Perry’s own produced shows and films have been created at his studios. It also served as the location for the fifth Democratic presidential debate back in 2019.

The studios have a total of 12 stages, each of 10,000 along with 15 different sets that include a White House, a chapel, a county jail, a classic diner, and baseball fields.

The iconic Madea creator will be hard at work in the coming months. In December, he signed a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios to direct and produce a quadfecta of feature films for Prime Video. The news came after Perry secured a deal with Netflix to create a new film called Six Triple Eight, which is the story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion in World War II.

