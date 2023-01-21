Who’s the highest-paid player on the Kansas City roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s Chiefs contracts.

The Kansas City Chiefs went from a solid team to a perennial Super Bowl contender over the last five years. The central point of this turnaround is, of course, inserting quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter in 2018. Mahomes’ generational talent under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid has been a major part of the team reaching the AFC Championship the past three seasons, winning twice. Mahomes was rewarded with the largest total contract in NFL history, and as great as he is, even he needs a quality roster around him in order for Kansas City to compete in 2022 and beyond.

So other than Mahomes, who are the highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs? Where has the front office decided to distribute most of the salary cap? Boardroom details the biggest contracts and salary cap for the Chiefs this season and next.

Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.

So, are the Kansas City Chiefs over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Dec. 28, 2022:

Active contracts: $181,434,543

Dead cap money: $16,397,118

Total salary cap usage: $205,249,141

Salary cap space: $3,350,859

Kansas City Chiefs Contracts 2022: The Top 10

Includes the 10 largest active Kansas City Chiefs contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Contract : 10 years, $450,000,000

: 10 years, $450,000,000 2022 salary : $29,450,000

: $29,450,000 Free agency: 2032

NOTE: Mahomes’ contract comes with a no-trade clause

2. DT Chris Jones

Contract : 4 years, $80,000,000

: 4 years, $80,000,000 2022 salary : $23,620,000

: $23,620,000 Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Jones has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.

3. G Joe Thuney

Contract : 5 years, $80,000,000

: 5 years, $80,000,000 2022 salary : $14,400,000

: $14,400,000 Free agency: 2026

NOTE: Thuney has a potential out before the 2024 season, if exercised

Contract : 4 years, $57,250,000

: 4 years, $57,250,000 2022 salary : $10,500,000

: $10,500,000 Free agency: 2026

5 S Justin Reid

Contract : 3 years, $31,500,000

: 3 years, $31,500,000 2022 salary : $11,550,000

: $11,550,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Reid has a potential out before the 2024 season, if exercised

6. DE Frank Clark

Contract : 2 years, $30,175,000

: 2 years, $30,175,000 2022 salary : $9,986,111

: $9,986,111 Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Clark has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.

7. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Contract : 3 years, $30,000,000

: 3 years, $30,000,000 2022 salary : $9,000,000

: $9,000,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Valdes-Scantling has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.

8. K Harrison Butker

Contract : 5 years, $20,275,000

: 5 years, $20,275,000 2022 salary : $3,476,469

: $3,476,469 Free agency: 2025

9. CB Trent McDuffie

Contract : 4 years, $13,992,484

: 4 years, $13,992,484 2022 salary : $8,061,352

: $8,061,352 Free agency: 2027

NOTE: Mcuffie’s eligible for a fifth-year extension

10. WR Kadarius Toney

Contract : 4 years, $13,719,508

: 4 years, $13,719,508 2022 salary : $784,430

: $784,430 Free agency: 2026

2023 Chiefs Free Agents

Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.

Active contracts: $,208,558,932

Dead cap money: $98,425

Total salary cap usage: $208,657,357

Salary cap space: $14,709,258

