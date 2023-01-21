Who’s the highest-paid player on the Kansas City roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s Chiefs contracts.
The Kansas City Chiefs went from a solid team to a perennial Super Bowl contender over the last five years. The central point of this turnaround is, of course, inserting quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter in 2018. Mahomes’ generational talent under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid has been a major part of the team reaching the AFC Championship the past three seasons, winning twice. Mahomes was rewarded with the largest total contract in NFL history, and as great as he is, even he needs a quality roster around him in order for Kansas City to compete in 2022 and beyond.
So other than Mahomes, who are the highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs? Where has the front office decided to distribute most of the salary cap? Boardroom details the biggest contracts and salary cap for the Chiefs this season and next.
Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NFL for the 2022 season.
Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.
So, are the Kansas City Chiefs over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Dec. 28, 2022:
Active contracts: $181,434,543
Dead cap money: $16,397,118
Total salary cap usage: $205,249,141
Salary cap space: $3,350,859
Kansas City Chiefs Contracts 2022: The Top 10
Includes the 10 largest active Kansas City Chiefs contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.
1. QB Patrick Mahomes
- Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000
- 2022 salary: $29,450,000
- Free agency: 2032
NOTE: Mahomes’ contract comes with a no-trade clause
2. DT Chris Jones
- Contract: 4 years, $80,000,000
- 2022 salary: $23,620,000
- Free agency: 2024
NOTE: Jones has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.
3. G Joe Thuney
- Contract: 5 years, $80,000,000
- 2022 salary: $14,400,000
- Free agency: 2026
NOTE: Thuney has a potential out before the 2024 season, if exercised
4. TE Travis Kelce
- Contract: 4 years, $57,250,000
- 2022 salary: $10,500,000
- Free agency: 2026
5 S Justin Reid
- Contract: 3 years, $31,500,000
- 2022 salary: $11,550,000
- Free agency: 2025
NOTE: Reid has a potential out before the 2024 season, if exercised
6. DE Frank Clark
- Contract: 2 years, $30,175,000
- 2022 salary: $9,986,111
- Free agency: 2024
NOTE: Clark has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.
7. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Contract: 3 years, $30,000,000
- 2022 salary: $9,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
NOTE: Valdes-Scantling has a potential out before the 2023 season, if exercised.
8. K Harrison Butker
- Contract: 5 years, $20,275,000
- 2022 salary: $3,476,469
- Free agency: 2025
9. CB Trent McDuffie
- Contract: 4 years, $13,992,484
- 2022 salary: $8,061,352
- Free agency: 2027
NOTE: Mcuffie’s eligible for a fifth-year extension
10. WR Kadarius Toney
- Contract: 4 years, $13,719,508
- 2022 salary: $784,430
- Free agency: 2026
2023 Chiefs Free Agents
Click here to read Boardroom’s full rundown of Kansas City Chiefs free agents for the upcoming NFL offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.
Active contracts: $,208,558,932
Dead cap money: $98,425
Total salary cap usage: $208,657,357
Salary cap space: $14,709,258
Read More:
- NFT Sales Roundup: Robot Bored Ape Sells for $613K
- What Would a JuJu Smith-Schuster Contract Extension Cost the Chiefs?
- The Most Valuable NBA Rosters: Grizzlies, Celtics Lead the Way
- Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap & Contracts Overview
- Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy