JuJu Smith-Schuster is having his best season -- his first with the Chiefs -- since 2018. Will he remain in Kansas City after hitting free agency this offseason? (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What must Kansas City do this offseason to keep its status as the AFC’s top dog? Let’s take a closer look at the full list of Chiefs free agents for 2023.

Is there a surer thing in football these days than the Kansas City Chiefs bossing the AFC West division and competing from pole position for a spot in the Super Bowl? This era marked by Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes, and a Super Bowl LIV ring has been a highly impressive one for the Arrowhead boys — but if breakfast is the most important meal of the day, roster construction may as well be the NFL‘s eggs benedict.

(Or blueberry pancakes. Whatever. The specific flavor profile of the metaphor isn’t the point, and you know it.)

That got us thinking — how long can this current nucleus stay together in KC? Which considerations will weigh heaviest on GM Brett Veach and President Mark Donovan when it’s time to make the sort of high-leverage roster decisions necessary to keep the success train rolling into next season and beyond?

With that in mind, take a look at Boardroom’s full rundown of upcoming Chiefs free agents for the 2023 offseason.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OG Nick Allegretti

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,631,952

: 4 years, $2,631,952 2022 salary: $975,000

2. TE Blake Bell

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

3. OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $16,662,000 (franchise tag)

: 1 year, $16,662,000 (franchise tag) 2022 salary: $16,662,000

4. RB Michael Burton

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

5. S Deon Bush

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

6. DE Carlos Dunlap

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

7. WR Mecole Hardman

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,995,052

: 4 years, $4,995,052 2022 salary: $3,986,000

8. QB Chad Henne

Age : 37

: 37 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

9. RB Ronald Jones II

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,500,000

: 1 year, $1,500,000 2022 salary: $1,500,000

10. RB Jerick McKinnon

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

11. DT Derrick Nnadi

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,750,000

: 1 year, $2,750,000 2022 salary: $2,750,000

12. DT Khalen Saunders

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,673,180

: 4 years, $3,673,180 2022 salary: $990,000

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,760,000

: 1 year, $3,760,000 2022 salary: $8,260,000

NOTE: Smith-Schuster’s salary includes multiple performance-based incentives separate from his base pay.

14. S Juan Thornhill

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $4,640,266

: 4 years, $4,640,266 2022 salary: $2,790,000

15. WR Justin Watson

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

16. OT Andrew Wylie

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,537,500

: 1 year, $2,537,500 2022 salary: $2,537,500

Restricted free agents

1. CB Chris Lammons

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

2. P Tommy Townsend

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,292,500

: 3 years, $2,292,500 2022 salary: $895,000

3. DE Tershawn Warton

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,290,000

: 3 years, $2,290,000 2022 salary: $595,276

2022 Chiefs Salary Cap Details

Chiefs cap spending data via Spotrac as of Jan. 18, 2023.

Active contracts: $181,434,543

Dead cap money: $16,397,118

Total salary cap usage: $205,249,141

Salary cap space: $3,350,859

