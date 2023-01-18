About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 18, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents 2023

JuJu Smith-Schuster is having his best season -- his first with the Chiefs -- since 2018. Will he remain in Kansas City after hitting free agency this offseason? (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
What must Kansas City do this offseason to keep its status as the AFC’s top dog? Let’s take a closer look at the full list of Chiefs free agents for 2023.

Is there a surer thing in football these days than the Kansas City Chiefs bossing the AFC West division and competing from pole position for a spot in the Super Bowl? This era marked by Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes, and a Super Bowl LIV ring has been a highly impressive one for the Arrowhead boys — but if breakfast is the most important meal of the day, roster construction may as well be the NFL‘s eggs benedict.

(Or blueberry pancakes. Whatever. The specific flavor profile of the metaphor isn’t the point, and you know it.)

That got us thinking — how long can this current nucleus stay together in KC? Which considerations will weigh heaviest on GM Brett Veach and President Mark Donovan when it’s time to make the sort of high-leverage roster decisions necessary to keep the success train rolling into next season and beyond?

With that in mind, take a look at Boardroom’s full rundown of upcoming Chiefs free agents for the 2023 offseason.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OG Nick Allegretti

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,631,952
  • 2022 salary: $975,000

2. TE Blake Bell

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

3. OT Orlando Brown Jr.

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $16,662,000 (franchise tag)
  • 2022 salary: $16,662,000

4. RB Michael Burton

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

5. S Deon Bush

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500

6. DE Carlos Dunlap

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,000,000

7. WR Mecole Hardman

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,995,052
  • 2022 salary: $3,986,000

8. QB Chad Henne

  • Age: 37
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,000,000

9. RB Ronald Jones II

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,500,000

10. RB Jerick McKinnon

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500

11. DT Derrick Nnadi

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,750,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,750,000

12. DT Khalen Saunders

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,673,180
  • 2022 salary: $990,000

13. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,760,000
  • 2022 salary: $8,260,000

NOTE: Smith-Schuster’s salary includes multiple performance-based incentives separate from his base pay.

14. S Juan Thornhill

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $4,640,266
  • 2022 salary: $2,790,000

15. WR Justin Watson

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

16. OT Andrew Wylie

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,537,500
  • 2022 salary: $2,537,500

Restricted free agents

1. CB Chris Lammons

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

2. P Tommy Townsend

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,292,500
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

3. DE Tershawn Warton

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,290,000
  • 2022 salary: $595,276

2022 Chiefs Salary Cap Details

Chiefs cap spending data via Spotrac as of Jan. 18, 2023.

Active contracts: $181,434,543
Dead cap money: $16,397,118
Total salary cap usage: $205,249,141
Salary cap space: $3,350,859

About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom.