This week, the “God Did” rapper performs in a one-night-only event at the Louis Vuitton Foundation celebrating two of his favorite visual artists.

Jay-Z is returning to the stage after a memorable performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This Friday, April 14, the hip-hop legend will hold a concert celebrating a new exhibition in honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

The event honors the legacy of the artists who created 160 paintings together, including the most important work the two produced during their careers. Basquiat X Warhol. Painting 4 Hands is a new exhibition dedicated to the two iconoclasts that brings together over three hundred works, including 80 canvases signed by both.

🇬🇧🎤JAY-Z – Celebration concert



To coincide with the #BasquiatWarhol exhibition at the Fondation, JAY-Z will give a concert to pay tribute to Warhol and Basquiat, on Friday 14 April 2023 at 9pm, in the Fondation’s Auditorium.



🎫Tickets on sale : https://t.co/Icp8NcO0zn pic.twitter.com/3p2gPwxjF2 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) April 12, 2023

In a recent interview with TIDAL, Hov said that he needed to perform for the culture for the 2023 Grammy Awards “for the culture, for hip-hop.” With that in mind, there’s something poetic about the timing of this subsequent performance in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of rap music. And not for nothing, it speaks directly to his tastes as a lover of fine art — particularly fellow Brooklynite Basquat.

After all, this is the man who spat “It ain’t hard to tell / I’m the new Jean-Michel” on a 2013 track named for yet another legendary visual artist.

The celebratory tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Basquiat X Warhol. Painting 4 Hands, takes place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. at the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Auditorium, with Tiffany and Co. sponsoring the event. Tickets are available now.