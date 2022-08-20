The list of winningest players in women’s tennis is loaded with big hitters who’ve served up some major success and made a lot of money along the way.

When it comes to winning in women’s tennis, one name stands out above all the rest.

Williams.

23 and Us: @serenawilliams with each of her Grand Slam singles trophies. 🏆 https://t.co/i6AcqdR8ZI — TENNIS (@Tennis) August 13, 2022

We’re not just talking about wins and losses, though. The Williams sisters have made major bank over the years from their on-court domination.

Combined, both Venus and Serena represent over $136 million in career earnings.

Now that’s some ridiculous sister-sister success.

But, while Venus has certainly seen plenty of dollar signs in her day ($42.8 million) — it’s younger sister Serena, who is undoubtedly the GOAT of all-time earnings in the women’s game.

Her $94.6 million in the bank from tennis is more than double that of any other player on the list of all-time earners in the lady’s draw.

And with her career now officially winding down, it’s safe to say Serena Williams has solidified herself in the pantheon of most-paid (to say nothing of her increasingly impressive ventures off the court).

While the mountaintop for money earnings may be higher in the men’s game, women’s tennis’ biggest winners boast decades of on-court success and cultural cachet to match.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at who else belongs on the list of highest-paid women’s tennis players in the history of the singles game.

Highest-paid Women’s Tennis Players of All Time

The following list contains earnings released by the WTA Tour as of Aug. 15, 2022.

Serena Williams: $94,588,910 Venus Williams: $42,288,213 Simona Halep: $39,667,397 Maria Sharapova: $38,777,962 Caroline Wozniacki: $35,233,415 Victoria Azarenka: $34,455,818 Petra Kvitova: $34,193,491 Angelique Kerber: $31,886,468 Agnieszka Radwanska: $27,683,807 Svetlana Kuznetsova: $25,816,890

Top 10 All-Time Earners in Women’s Tennis

10. Svetlana Kuznetsova: $25,816,890

Svetlana Kuznetsova has been playing tennis since she was seven years old and the success she has seen on the court is a testament to her longevity. While the 37-year-old may be inching closer to retirement — she hasn’t competed since a first-round loss at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships — her place in the record books is all but certain. The Russian-born star who most notably won the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open has accrued enough in her decades-long career to earn the tenth spot on the list of all-time earners in women’s tennis — just ahead of the great Martina Hingis and Kim Clijsters.

Singles Titles: 18

Singles Record: 670-348

Grand Slams: 2 (2 in Doubles)

Career High WTA Ranking: 2

Years Pro: 22 and counting

9. Agnieszka Radwanska — $27,683,807

Not far off on the all-time earner’s list is Agnieszka Radwanska, the Polish pro most known for being a tactician on the court — a reputation that earned her the nickname “The Magician,” among others. Widely considered to be one of the best tennis players to have never won a Grand Slam, Radwanska can, however, boast a pile of prize money and several other impressive accolades. Not only is she the first Polish player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final (2012 Wimbledon), but she also won the WTA Finals in 2015 and is a six-time recipient of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Fan Favourite Award.

Singles Titles: 20

Singles Record: 594-269

Grand Slams: 0

Career High WTA Ranking: 2

Years Pro: 18

8. Angelique Kerber: $31,886,468

With 19 professional years under her belt and counting, Angelique Kerber can’t be stopped. The 34-year-old German pro has been hacking it on the court longer than some of her fellow players have been alive, and it shows in not only in her tally of prize money, but titles. Having won the 2016 Australian Open, the 2016 US Open, and the 2018 Wimbledon, Kerber continues to show up on the board on the WTA rankings to this day.

Now ranked 32nd in the world, she raked in $558,544 thus far this season, and there’s more prize money up for grabs at the US Open.

Singles Titles: 14

Singles Record: 673-363

Grand Slams: 3

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 19 and counting

2018 champion @AngeliqueKerber secures her place in the second round, beating Kristina Mladenovic, 6-0, 7-5#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4bBTtmw31v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

7. Petra Kvitova — $34,193,491

Petra Kvitova, the Czech lefty known for her powerful groundstrokes and serves, is next on the list of all-time earners in the ladies’ game. With two majors to her name coming in 2011 and 2014 (both Wimbledon), the 32-year-old appears to still have plenty left in the tank. Not only did she finish runner-up to Naomi Osaka in the 2019 Australian Open, but she’s currently ranked 28th in the world and has earned $772,899 so far this season.

Singles Titles: 29

Singles Record: 593-271

Grand Slams: 2

Career High WTA Ranking: 2

Years Pro: 16 and counting

6. Victoria Azarenka — $34,455,818

Not far ahead on the list is Victoria Azarenka, a former No. 1 player from Belarus who boasts two major titles, having won the Australian Open in consecutive years in 2012 and 2013. As the first Belarusian player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles title, Azarenka has also seen success on other stages, most notably as a three-time finalist at the US Open. Despite relatively few major successes as of late — her appearance in the 2020 US Open final was her first in a Grand Slam since ’13 — she continues to compete on the tour, ranking 22nd-ranked player in the world with $ 675,652 in prize money this year.

Singles Titles: 21

Singles Record: 568-222

Grand Slams: 2

Career High WTA Ranking: 2

Years Pro: 19 and counting

5. Caroline Wozniacki — $35,233,415

With one major title to her name, but millions of prize money in the bank, Caroline Wozniacki sits smack dab in the middle of the top all-time earners in women’s tennis. Wozniacki saw success early in her career, becoming the No. 1 ranked player in the world for 71 weeks straight in 2010-11. But it wasn’t until 2018 that she scored her first major — winning the Australian Open and becoming the first Dane to win a Grand Slam singles title in the process. Now retired, Wozniacki is enjoying life as a commentator for ESPN.

Singles Titles: 30

Singles Record: 635-264

Grand Slams: 1

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 17

4. Maria Sharapova: $38,777,962

As the fourth-ranked all-time earner in women’s tennis (for now, at least), Maria Sharapova saw sustained success for nearly two decades on the women’s tour. The winner of five major titles (2004 Frech Open, 2004 Wimbledon, 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open, 2012 French Open, and 2014 French Open), she is one of only 10 women to boast a career Grand Slam. In her heyday, she was named as Forbes’s highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 years in a row.

Singles Titles: 36

Singles Record: 645-171

Grand Slams: 5

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 19

Throughout her playing career, @MariaSharapova has honed her business mind through equity partnerships, endorsement deals, & more – like this '07 deal with @CanonUSA. Forbes estimates her combined career earnings at $325M. #BoardroomMoments #TBT pic.twitter.com/AicXA5jTZ3 — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 29, 2020

3. Simona Halep — $39,667,397

Simona Halep has been hitting winners on the tour since 2006 and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The former No. 1-ranked player in the world can claim two major titles to her name — the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon. This year, the Romanian is ranked No. 6 in the world and has earned $1,704,077 in winnings. Her success as of late recently catapulted her up the rankings past Sharapova.

Singles Titles: 24

Singles Record: 578-237

Grand Slams: 2

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 16 and counting

2. Venus Williams — $42,288,213

The venerable Venus Williams likely needs no introduction. As the elder Williams sister, Venus was the first to break onto the tennis scene, turning pro at the age of 14 and finding dominance in the many years that followed. With seven Grand Slam titles to her name — five of which came at Wimbledon and two at the US Open — Williams is easily the second-highest earner all-time in women’s tennis and arguably the second greatest women’s player in history to boot.

Singles Titles: 49

Singles Record: 815-267

Grand Slams: 7

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 28 and counting

On this day 20 years ago, @Venuseswilliams rose to No. 1 for the first time, and in one of the toughest eras in women's tennis.



This was the WTA Top 10 on Feb. 25th, 2002:

1. Venus

2. Capriati

3. Davenport

4. Clijsters

5. Hingis

6. Henin

7. Seles

8. Dokic

9. Serena

10. Mauresmo — TENNIS (@Tennis) February 25, 2022

1. Serena Williams — $94,588,910

Serena Williams is the GOAT.

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking winnings or wins and losses, Serena has defined success on the women’s circuit in a career spanning three decades. Her list of Grand Slam titles is simply ridiculous — seven titles at Wimbledon, seven titles at the Australian Open, six titles at the US Open, and three titles at the French Open. Despite a courageous comeback in 2022, Serena announced she will retire sometime after the US Open this year. Her legacy at the top of the list of top earners in women’s tennis is however cemented for a long time coming.

Singles Titles: 73

Singles Record: 856-154

Grand Slams: 23

Career High WTA Ranking: 1

Years Pro: 27 and counting