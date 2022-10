Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (left) is the only NHL player to earn more in on-ice salary than Washington's Alex Ovechkin. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images)

From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Jaromir Jagr and Vinny Lecavalier, Boardroom brings you the definitive list of the highest-paid hockey players ever.

The National Hockey League tends not to hand out exorbitant player contracts with quite the same frequency as its cousins in the Big Four US sports leagues. At the same time, it’s not so terribly uncommon for the game’s enduring stars to play 16, 18, or even 20 or more NHL seasons.

(Separately, you could be Jaromir Jagr, who left the NHL for good in 2018 but is somehow still on the active roster for his beloved Rytíři Kladno back home in the Czech Republic despite turning 50 earlier this year.)

With the 2022-23 NHL regular season very much here, that got us thinking — how do hockey salaries, as accrued over the course of a full career, stack up to the hundreds upon hundreds of millions that apex earners like LeBron James (NBA), Tom Brady (NFL), and Alex Rodriguez (MLB) in the other big four US sports leagues?

Well, you have questions and Boardroom has answers. Check out the master list of highest-paid NHL players of all time.

The 50 Highest-paid NHL Players of All Time

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Reflects estimated total cash salary compensation through the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.

1. Penguins C Sidney Crosby: $149,890,244

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NHL seasons: 18

2. Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin: $138,220,893

Career : 2004-present

: 2004-present NHL seasons: 17

3. RW Jaromir Jagr: $135,382,322

Career : 1990-present (final NHL season was 2017-18)

: 1990-present (final NHL season was 2017-18) NHL seasons: 25

4. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $135,270,893

Career : 2004-present

: 2004-present NHL seasons: 18

5. Golden Knights D Shea Weber: $129,831,000

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 18

6. RW Vincent Lecavalier: $126,335,718

Career : 1998-2016

: 1998-2016 NHL seasons: 25

7. Kings D Anze Kopitar: $122,250,000

Career : 2004-present

: 2004-present NHL seasons: 18

8. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane: $115,637,195

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NHL seasons: 16

9. D Chris Pronger: $113,950,000

Career : 1993-2011

: 1993-2011 NHL seasons: 23

10. Stars D Ryan Suter: $112,492,666

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 18

Nathan MacKinnon's $100.8M extension is the 4th most valuable contract in NHL history



1. Alex Ovechkin $124M

2. Shea Weber $110M

3. Sidney Crosby $104.4M

4. MacKinnon $100.8M

5. McDavid & Kovalchuk $100Mhttps://t.co/HEoxeYfbuQ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 20, 2022

11. C Joe Thornton: $111,541,561

Career : 1997-present

: 1997-present NHL seasons: 24

12. Islanders LW Zach Parise: $110,243,398

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 18

13. Lightning C Steven Stamkos: $110,175,000

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NHL seasons: 15

14. Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews: $109,062,195

Career : 2006-present

: 2006-present NHL seasons: 15

15. Canadiens G Carey Pryce: $107,550,000

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NHL seasons: 16

16. G Roberto Luongo: $106,455,148

Career : 1997-2019

: 1997-2019 NHL seasons: 22

17. G Henrik Lundqvist: $104,908,390

Career : 2000-2020

: 2000-2020 NHL seasons: 17

18. C Brad Richards: $104,245,448

Career : 1998-2016

: 1998-2016 NHL seasons: 21

19. RW Marian Gaborik: $103,025,013

Career : 2000-2018

: 2000-2018 NHL seasons: 20

20. D Zedeno Chara: $100,413,695

Career : 1996-2022

: 1996-2022 NHL seasons: 23

t-21. Sharks D Erik Karlsson: $99,929,878

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NHL seasons: 14

t-21. Kings D Drew Doughty: $99,929,878

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NHL seasons: 15

23. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom: $97,550,000

Career : 2006-present

: 2006-present NHL seasons: 16

24. LW Patrick Marleau: $97,017,172

Career : 1997-2021

: 1997-2021 NHL seasons: 22

25. RW Jarome Iginla: $96,122,561

Career : 1995-2017

: 1995-2017 NHL seasons: 20

26. Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf: $95,471,766

Career : 2003-2022

: 2003-2022 NHL seasons: 17

27. Bruins C Patrice Bergeron: $95,284,153

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 19

28. Maple Leafs C John Tavares: $95,141,463

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NHL seasons: 14

29. Hurricanes D Brent Burns: $93,650,000

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 16

30. RW Marian Hossa: $93,024,390

Career : 1997-2017

: 1997-2017 NHL seasons: 22

31. Golden Knights RW Phil Kessel: $93,002,866

Career : 2006-present

: 2006-present NHL seasons: 17

32. D Brent Seabrook: $92,827,200

Career : 2003-2019

: 2003-2019 NHL seasons: 18

33. Lightning RW Corey Perry: $92,820,883

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 18

34. Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky: $90,866,829

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NHL seasons: 12

35. C Jason Spezza: $89,519,259

Career : 2001-2022

: 2001-2022 NHL seasons: 19

All-Time Career Earners

(Draft Position)



MLB

Alex Rodriguez, $455M (#1)



NBA

LeBron James, $387M (#1)



NFL

Tom Brady, $308M (#199)



NHL

Sidney Crosby, $146M (#1) — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 25, 2022

36. Stars LW Jamie Benn: $89,194,512

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NHL seasons: 15

37. LW Rick Nash: $88,618,780

Career : 2002-2018

: 2002-2018 NHL seasons: 15

38. D Dion Phaneuf: $86,994,214

Career : 2003-2019

: 2003-2019 NHL seasons: 18

39. Sabres C Eric Staal: $86,908,010

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 17

40. Stars C Tyler Seguin: $85,700,000

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NHL seasons: 13

41. Senators C Claude Giroux: $85,548,780

Career : 2006-present

: 2006-present NHL seasons: 16

42. Blackhawks G Marc-Andre Fleury: $84,991,432

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NHL seasons: 19

43. Hurricanes C Paul Stastny: $84,943,415

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NHL seasons: 17

44. LW Henrik Zetterberg: $82,936,585

Career : 1999-2018

: 1999-2018 NHL seasons: 18

45. D P.K. Subban: $78,660,670

Career : 2007-2022

: 2007-2022 NHL seasons: 13

46. LW Thomas Vanek: $78,634,987

Career : 2003-2019

: 2003-2019 NHL seasons: 14

47. Flyers RW Jakub Voracek: $78,612,805

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NHL seasons:

48. C Ryan Kesler: $77,944,000

Career : 2003-2019

: 2003-2019 NHL seasons: 17

49. D Duncan Keith: $77,900,000

Career : 2002-2022

: 2002-2022 NHL seasons: 17

50. C Pavel Datsyuk: $77,246,951

Career : 1998-2021

: 1998-2021 NHL seasons: 15

Other Notable Top-100 Career NHL Earners

53. Penguins D Kris Letang: $76,918,780

57. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $74,625,000

t-64. Canucks LW Daniel Sedin: $71,635,732

t-64. Canucks C Henrik Sedin: $71,635,732

66. Devils C Patrik Elias: $71,626,327

73. D Sergei Gonchar: $68,683,490

78. Rangers LW Artemi Panarin: $66,032,500

85. Kings G Jonathan Quick: $64,375,122

91. Bruins LW Brad Marchand: $63,446,464

93. Bruins G Tuukka Rask: $63,098,780

