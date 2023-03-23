Howard, FAMU, and North Carolina A&T are among the schools inducting 10 students to the Hennessy Fellows program.

This week, Hennessy and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) welcomed its fifth class of Hennessy Fellows, a program that grants college students from historically Black institutions financial assistance, training, professional development, and other corporate experiences. In all, 10 students from Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Southern University, and North Carolina A&T State University are joining this year, making it an even 40 students entering the program since its inception in 2019.

The Hennessy Fellows initiative was made possible by a 10-year, $14 million commitment to the TMCF. The fellows traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they interacted in leadership, communications, and media relations workshops. Later, they will travel to New York City to continue their experience. Sessions will be led by Moët Hennessy executives, industry leaders, and influencers who will provide interactive lectures, simulations, and executive coaching.

Meet this year’s honorees courtesy of the TMCF:

“Hennessy is committed to the advancement of the Black community and together with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we are helping to build the next generation of leaders,” Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy US, said in a release. “By providing them with the necessary resources, investment, and development opportunities that can help them reach their goals, we continue to ensure HBCU students are positioned for success during their undergraduate years and beyond.”

For over 35 years, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded more than $300 million in support of students at HBCUs. An impressive 98% of the scholarships and educational awards handed out by the TMCF have been to HBCUs.

The fellowship also includes a scholarship of $20,000 per academic year, a $10,000 annual stipend for educational expenses, as well as an opportunity to pitch a community-related project in order to earn a grant of up to $10,000. Additional events include training forums and boot camps.

“We are proud to announce this next cohort of Black student leaders who will define and disrupt Corporate America. Each presents a unique set of leadership and communication skills that positioned them as top candidates for the Hennessy Fellows program,” said Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the TMCF, in a statement. “Our partnership with Hennessy allows us to build on decades of work to advance HBCU students and we look forward to Hennessy Fellows becoming the preeminent HBCU fellowship program in the country.”