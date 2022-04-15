Tom Brady’s “Final” Touchdown Ball Purchase Voided

Joy quickly turned to frustration for one sports memorabilia collector. Hours before Tom Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Jeff Lichtman placed a $518,628 bid for the ball that TB12 launched for his final touchdown. The value of that piece of football history immediately plummeted when the seven-time champ unretired. Following the unlikely outcome, Lichtman secured a lawyer to reverse the sale. On Thursday, news emerged that he succeeded.

Yankees Bump Cowboys from Top Slot as Most Valuable Franchise in Sports

There is a new champion in town. According to Sportico’s most valuable franchise list, the New York Yankees overtook the Dallas Cowboys. The Yankees registered a $7.01 billion valuation, just eking out America’s team, who posted $6.92 billion. The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top four, with valuations estimated at just over $6 billion ($6.13 and $6.02 billion, respectively).

PSG has assembled a roster filled with GOATs, so it is only fitting that their newest sponsor goes by the same name. On Thursday, the club revealed its new partnership with the shoe and apparel marketplace. The wide-ranging sponsorship will include a sleeve patch deal. In addition to the app’s logo visibility on all uniform kits and on traditional marketing signage throughout the club’s Le Parc des Princes stadium, GOAT will also feature a curated selection of PSG-branded lifestyle gear and footwear within their app.

Marshawn Lynch and Kelsey Plum Lead Judges’ Panel for NFL Pitch Competition

The NFL Draft is nearly upon us, and this year, it will feature one extra grueling competition. The NFLPA announced on Thursday that it will host a pitch competition that will include six companies founded by diverse entrepreneurs. Lynch and Plum will be joined on the judges’ panel by Jaylon Smith and Jeff Dunn, who will represent the event’s sponsor, Truist. The winner will receive a robust prize package, including $25,000 in player marketing services from the NFLPA, $25,000 in services from licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse OneTeam Partners.

Jackie Robinson Day Dives into Web3

On April 15, 1947, the game of baseball changed forever as Jackie Robinson broke down the color barrier in the MLB. For the last 18 years, the league has celebrated Robinson’s life and legacy with Jackie Robinson Day. This year, every player, coach, and umpire will wear the number 42 in Dodger blue to honor the legend.In addition to the on-field festivities, the Jackie Robinson Foundation is releasing a series of NFTs in partnership with Candy Digital.

Sports Illustrated and Storyland Studios to Launch Resorts

Sports Illustrated is turning the page on its next chapter. The legacy magazine is teaming up with Storyland Studios to develop a number of resorts that will feature high-quality dining, pop-up activations, and more. The first two locations will be in Orlando and Punta Cana, signaling a worldwide takeover. The move comes as part of Sports Illustrated’s evolution following its sale to the Authentic Brands Group.

Nike Taps Barcelona’s Ansu Fati for Latest Campaign

For Barça fans, Ansu Fati is the face of the future. The 19-year-old may have struggled with injuries this season, but his promise is limitless. Even in spite of his struggle to stay healthy, Fati has been selected by the Swoosh to serve as the face of its Spring/Summer underwear collection. The new collection is made of sustainable materials as part of Nike’s commitment to conservation.