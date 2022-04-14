GOAT Becomes Official PSG Jersey Sleeve Partner

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the richest, most popular clubs in world football, have an updated look to show off for the rest of this season and beyond. On Thursday, PSG announced GOAT as a kit partner, with the sneaker and apparel marketplace’s logo set to be featured along the left sleeve of the team’s jerseys worn by a star-studded roster that includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi — the latter of whom is often considered the GOAT of the world’s most popular sport.

Known for a web of creative partnerships and first-of-its-kind deals since launching in 2015, the marketplace app for high-end footwear and apparel has yet again struck a new unique branding deal.

“Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential clubs in the world and we’re excited to partner with them as we continue to build our global community,” said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group, on the occasion.

In addition to the app’s logo visibility on all uniform kits and on traditional marketing signage throughout the club’s Le Parc des Princes stadium, GOAT will also feature a curated selection of PSG-branded lifestyle gear and footwear within their app.

In recent years, the club has notably collaborated with Jordan Brand for a series of exclusive retro sneaker launches like the Air Jordan 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7, along with a range of elevated apparel. The app could also launch future PSG products directly through its platform for the global fanbase.

“We’re not only bringing together two leading lifestyle brands, but uniting a community of athletes, creatives and fans around the world,” added Lu. “This partnership plays to each other’s strengths, with innovative collaborations in the months and years to come.”

Entering this weekend’s games, PSG sit first in Ligue 1, the top flight of French soccer, and are prohibitive favorites to win the title.

Image via Paris Saint-Germain

Nike Inc. has been the team’s apparel outfitter since 1989, and is currently locked in on a new 13-year agreement that was struck in 2019. French hospitality company Accor Live Limitless is the key featured brand across the main sponsorship real estate along the front of all PSG jerseys.

For the team’s sake, the addition of GOAT fits within its existing family of aspirational brand partners, with stars like Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé constantly featured in headlining campaigns for several of the most coveted manufacturers found on the GOAT app in their own right.

“GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world,” said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. “Together, we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere.”