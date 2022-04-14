Official Jackie Robinson NFT Collection Hits Candy Digital

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, this NFT collection celebrates his legacy and contribution to society.

Every April 15, we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day to honor the anniversary of the iconic baseball player’s Major League Baseball debut.

As we approach the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in MLB, the Jackie Robinson Foundation teamed up with digital collectible company Candy Digital to release a special NFT collection.

The Jackie Robinson NFT Collection honors Robinson’s contributions to society. Sales will open on Thursday, April 14 at 9 a.m. and run until Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m. EST. Candy Digital is donating 100% of the net proceeds to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which will use the funds to support its scholarship program.

The Jackie Robinson Gold Bust 1-of-1 NFT (via Candy Digital)

“As we reflect on the 75th anniversary of our namesake’s iconic achievement, we recognize how important it is for us to embrace the evolving technology to keep pace with the world that the young leaders we serve will navigate and impact,” Della Britton, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, said in an official release. “It’s exciting to witness how the artists and designers at Candy Digital were able to create NFTs that bring Jackie to life so vividly for this generation’s fans while supporting our critical mission. We are impressed and truly grateful.”

Per a press release, the Jackie Robinson NFT Collection consists of the following:

Jackie Robinson Gold Bust 1-of-1 NFT : This will feature a gold bust of Jackie Robinson along with his digital signature and a curated video. The NFT will be sold via auction with a starting price of $50. It also includes two tickets to the grand opening gala of the Jackie Robinson Museum.

Jackie Robinson Silver Bust NFT: a silver bust of Robinson and his digital signature — only 100 of these will be produced, priced at $250 each.

a silver bust of Robinson and his digital signature — only 100 of these will be produced, priced at $250 each. Jackie Robinson Signed Baseball NFT: a Jackie Robinson digitally signed baseball is available for $75. It will be sold in an open edition format, which means an unlimited amount of this NFT can be purchased during a specific time window.

Some of the NFTs in the collection will be displayed in the Jackie Robison Museum, scheduled to open in July in New York City.

Robinson starred with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to ’56. His Hall of Fame career is immeasurable in impact, but it included on-field accolades such as Rookie of the Year and MVP. Robinson passed away in October 1972 at 53 years old.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation was founded in 1973 by Rachel Robinson, his wife of 26 years.

The NFT collection allows a new generation of fans to honor the legend, securing his legacy in Web3.