Daniel Ricciardo Set to Drive F1 Drama on Hulu

Netflix‘s Drive to Survive fueled the surging popularity of Formula 1 in the United States. Now, the sport is getting a dramatic treatment. Hulu announced that it is developing a new F1-inspired program, and it tapped one of the sport’s biggest stars to get in on the action. McLaren‘s Daniel Ricciardo will serve as an executive producer for the yet unnamed program.

Paige Bueckers Fuels Tomorrow with Gatorade Gx

Paige Bueckers unveiled Gatorade‘s latest Gx Collection. The sports drink company showcased a line of new custom water bottles designed by Bueckers as part of its “Fuel Tomorrow” collection. Joining Paige in the program are other emerging stars such as Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, San Diego Padres standout Fernando Tatis Jr. and Olympic track athlete Sydney McLaughlin, each of whom designed custom bottles.

FC Barcelona Sells 10% of TV Rights Worth $217 Million

La Liga club Barcelona has struck a deal to sell 10% of its TV rights to private equity firm Sixth Street. The agreement is worth approximately $217 million. Sixth Street also owns stakes in sports experiences and services company Legend and the San Antonio Spurs.

Aqib Talib Joins Amazon Thursday Night Football Team

From NFL cornerback to media cornerpiece, life is good for Aqib Talib. The former Denver Broncos cornerback is set to join Amazon‘s broadcast team for Thursday Night Football. Talib joins Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick as part of the streaming service’s analysis team. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson will serve as Prime Video’s primary studio host.

CAA Completes Purchase of Rival ICM Partners for Reported $750M

Hollywood’s talent agency industry is about to transform. Creative Artists Agency completed the purchase of its long-time rival ICM Partners. In a deal worth $750 million, the combined venture will feature 3,200 employees in 25 countries around the world. However, the merger is expected to trigger layoffs of nearly a quarter of ICM’s 425 employees. As the ink dries, CAA’s valuation is now upwards of $5 billion.

NBA and Niantic Reveals Metaverse Mobile Game

NBA All-World is here. Niantic introduced the world to the popular augmented reality game Pokémon GO, and now NBA All-World will follow suit. The free-to-play mobile game uses geolocation so players can find, challenge, and compete against today’s NBA ballers in their neighborhoods.

Disney Extends CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract by 3 Years

Bob Chapek isn’t going anywhere soon. Disney’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend the CEO’s contract through July 2025, as it was set to expire in February. Chapek took over the CEO role from Bob Iger in 2020, but has been part of the Disney family for over 30 years. Chapek has his work cut out for him. Like many other entertainment companies, Disney has experienced some difficulty this year and its stock is down 38% since the beginning of 2022.

World of Women Gets the Monopoly Treatment

NFT.NYC may be over, but the Web3 industry continues to reveal new announcements. World of Women founder Yam Karkai revealed that the collection is teaming up with Hasbro for a new Monopoly game. The World of Women Galaxy Monopoly game will include artwork from WoW’s Galaxy NFT collection. This partnership is Monopoly’s first venture into the NFT world and to make it even more exclusive, the game will only be available to World of Women and World of Women Galaxy holders. The game will first be distributed as an NFT that can be redeemable for a physical version of the board game.

USWNT Get Spicy With Chipotle Signature Meals

The United States women’s national team is partnering with Chipotle. Senior USWNT standouts Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith now have signature orders filled with their favorite go-to menu items. Consumers can purchase their meals in retail Chipotle locations or via their mobile app.