World of Women Reveals WoW Galaxy Monopoly Game

The special-edition game, made in partnership with Hasbro and WS Game Company, will be exclusively available to World of Women NFT holders.

Digital artist Yam Karkai founded the WoW NFT collection in July 2021 alongside her partner Raphael Malavieille. WoW’s first drop included 10,000 NFTs featuring colorful, diverse, and powerful women avatars. The ambitious Web3 project released its second drop, World of Women Galaxy, in March with 22,222 NFTs, 10,000 of which were allotted to holders from WoW’s inaugural collection. WoW Galaxy features artwork of futuristic women designed by Karkai.

“Partnering with a historical brand like Monopoly is an incredible opportunity for our collective and community,” Karkai said in an official release. “As the WoW franchise continues to grow, we are honored and thrilled to be in business with a category leader like Monopoly for World of Women Galaxy.”

🎲 World of Women x @Hasbro 🎲



Time to give the game away 😉



The first ever collaboration between Monopoly and an NFT brand is happening… and it will be WoW Galaxy themed ✨!!



We are incredibly honored and proud to be in business with a category-leader like Monopoly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aTNFMS210F — World of Women (@worldofwomennft) June 28, 2022

The World of Women Galaxy Monopoly game will include artwork from WoW’s Galaxy NFT collection. This partnership is Monopoly’s first venture into the NFT world and to make it even more exclusive, the game will only be available to World of Women and World of Women Galaxy holders. The game will first be distributed as an NFT that can be redeemable for a physical version of the board game.

WS Game Company will manufacture and distribute the limited-edition game.

“Joining forces with another female-led business on an initiative in a historically male-dominated industry is a great opportunity to ensure equal representation across multiple industries,” said Kerry Addis, co-owner and VP of product development at WS Game Company, in a statement. “The partnership not only marks the growth of NFTs in the consumer products space but opens up endless new digital-first possibilities for the board game industry as well. Alongside Hasbro and World of Women, we’re elated to begin the creative process to cultivate a unique Monopoly experience unlike anything before.”

This announcement comes after WoW had a big week at NFT.NYC, and concluded the conference with a performance from Madonna at its closing event.