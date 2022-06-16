Beyoncé Signals a Renaissance with Upcoming Album

The Queen is back. Last year, Beyoncé told Vanity Fair that she was aiming to take some time off to “escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” as she felt herself on the precipice of a renaissance. After some digital Easter eggs over the past few weeks, Tidal tweeted on Thursday, indicating that her seventh studio album is set to drop on July 29. The tweet simply read, “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29” with a black image that said “act i RENAISSANCE.”

Marshawn Lynch Stays All About That Action with New Venture with Overtime and Endeavor

Marshawn Lynch loves the kids. On Wednesday, the former NFL star announced that he will collaborate with Overtime and Endeavor to offer a free two-week course called “Level Up: An Athlete Accelerator Program.” The curriculum will offer student athletes a peek behind the curtain of the busines side of the entertainment and sports industries.

Nigel Mansell’s First-ever Ferrari Fetches $4.38M at Sotheby’s

It was a night to remember the golden days of Monaco. In an event space on the seaside, several pieces of Formula 1 history went up for auction by Sotheby’s. British racing sensation Nigel Mansell’s 1989 Ferrari 640, in which he won his first-ever race for the Scuderia Ferrari team, sat among the featured lots. After some action, the winning bid registered at $4.38 million.

Harry Kane Trains up the Future of Football with TOCA

TOCA Football has emerged as one of the biggest names in soccer training and entertainment. Now the company has one of the best strikers in the world on board. TOCA announced on Thursday that Tottenham Hotspur and England national team superstar striker Harry Kane has joined their all-star group of investors. As part of his role, he will star in campaigns and serve as an advisor.

Kid Cudi Drops an Updated Trailer for ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi is heading for Netflix. In his newest endeavor, the rapper and actor is bringing an animated series Entergalactic to the streaming service. But make no mistakes, this isn’t your standard kiddie cartoon. Cudder tweeted a revised trailer on Wednesday and came out to warn viewers that the show is purely for adult entertainment. The show features a packed slate of celebrity voices, including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, and Jaden Smith. Entergalactic and a corresponding album will drop on September 30.

Kylian Mbappé Makes Moves with WME Signing and the Launch of Zebra Valley

All eyes are on Kylian Mbappé as rumors swirl about if and where the PSG star may make a move.. The superstar announced on Wednesday that he secured new representation with WME Sports. In the first act with his new team, Mbappé revealed that he will also launch a new entertainment company based in LA called Zebra Valley. The company will focus on bringing diverse programming that lean on culture, sports, gaming, and more.

Balenciaga and Crocs Blend High & Low in New Collab

In the ultimate high/low fashion collaboration, Balenciaga and Crocs are coming together for a vibrant summer collection. The brands unveiled a tote and a phone holder in classic Balenciaga silhouettes in a slime green inspired, Crocs foam. This is not the first collab for the two brands, which previously released a heeled Croc shoe.

Spanish Women’s National Team Tackles Equity with New Deal

Following in the footsteps of the USWNT, the women of Spain are positioned for a raise. After extended negotiations with Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the women secured a lengthy slate of wins. These include: equal bonuses to their male counterparts, improved working conditions, a proportion of the sponsorship money, and income generated from the use of their images.