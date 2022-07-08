Megan Rapinoe & Simone Biles Bestowed with Presidential Honors

Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles are adding to their medal counts. President Joe Biden awarded Rapinoe, Biles, and fifteen other Americans the Presidential Medals of Freedom at the White House on July 7. The award marks the highest US civilian honor. Both Rapinoe and Biles serve as outspoken advocates for women and sport, and each has logged a major win in the past year for their efforts. Rapinoe secured an equity deal for the USWNT from US Soccer, while Biles courageously testified against former US team doctor Larry Nassar and drew attention to the toxic culture embedded in US Women’s Gymnastics.

Trent Williams Earns Historic 99 Rating in Madden

Trent Williams has accomplished a feat that no other tackle has achieved in Madden history. Madden revealed that the San Franciso 49ers star is the first tackle in Madden’s history to earn a 99 overall rating. In honor of the accomplishment, Madden-maker EA Sports presented Trent with a custom gift box commemorating the honor.

Beyoncé Teases Fifth Ivy Park Collection with Adidas

Beyoncé’s forthcoming swarm won’t stop at her impending dominance of the Billboard charts. Queen Bey’s Ivy Park clothing line teased its fifth collection entitled Ivytopia via Instagram on Thursday. Although the Adidas collaboration has yet to reveal any pieces of the collection, the rollout coincides with the run-up to new music with her new album Renaissance set to drop on July 29.

Sandra Douglass Morgan Becomes First Black NFL Team President

Sandra Douglass Morgan is breaking barriers.The Las Vegas Raiders announced Douglass Morgan as its new president on Thursday, making her the first-ever Black woman to assume the role of President for an NFL team. Douglass Morgan is a true trailblazer, by every definition. Prior to joining the Raiders she served as the first Black woman to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Boardroom has all the details on the NFL’s newest star.

Devin Booker, Nike Extend Contract Through 2029

Devin Booker and Nike will continue developing their relationship, Boardroom can exclusively report. In addition to the standard shoe deal, the partnership will include creative lifestyle collabs. The news comes just one week after Booker agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. The all-star guard rounded out a big week of deals was revealed as the cover athlete for the standard edition of NBA 2K23.

Drake Previews Upcoming Star-studded Film “Amsterdam”

Drake is increasing his Hollywood executive producer portfolio. Drizzy released the trailer for his newest film Amsterdam which is set to hit theaters in November. And of course, the Toronto rapper is doing it big. The film, which is directed by David O. Russell, includes a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and many more.

Minor Leaguers Appeal to Congress for Fair Wages

Many dream of making it to the big leagues, but the path to the pros comes with significant struggles. Minor league baseball players appealed directly to Congress on Thursday to overturn the 100-year antitrust exemption. The Advocates for Minor Leaguers highlighted how the current structure of the league results in impoverished conditions for many players and restricts their options. Harry Marino, the executive director of the organization, suggested to the four-person committee that they expand the 1998 law, the Curt Flood Act, which overturned antitrust regulation in the major leagues.

Donald Glover Reveals New Balance Debut With the RC30

Donald Glover is adding his trendy touch to New Balance’s growing collaborative roster. The Atlanta creator took to Instagram to reveal an animated short film showing his first sneaker with the company. The New Balance RC30 features mustard and white/navy colorways and will retail for $120. Glover revealed that the anticipated sneaker will be available for purchase today.