The Suns superstar’s new shoe deal ensures that D-Book and Nike remain in business together through 2029 as one of the definitive faces of the brand.

The year of Devin Booker continues, as the Phoenix Suns superstar guard signed an endorsement contract extension with Nike that will carry through 2029 and continue to feature him as a major face of the brand, the company announced Thursday. After first signing with Nike prior to being drafted by Phoenix in 2015 and extending again in 2018, Booker’s newest extension will ensure no less than a 15-year tenure with the Swoosh through 2029.

The 25-year-old University of Kentucky phenom and Nike will also work together on creative lifestyle collaborations outside of traditional basketball activations.

Booker enjoyed the best season of his seven-year NBA career in 2021-22, averaging 26.8 points. 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, earning First Team All-NBA honors and finishing No. 4 in league MVP voting. His production on the court during the season was rewarded with a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension with the Suns, negotiated by agent Jessica Holtz of CAA Sports. That deal will keep him locked in with Phoenix through the 2027-28 season and guarantees him $295 million in on-court salary between now and then.

The announcement comes alongside news Thursday confirming Booker as the lead cover athlete for NBA 2K23, joining Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, and Diana Tarausi on this year’s collection of special-edition covers.

Booker has famously repped Nike sneakers since his teenage years — even before showcasing “Don C” Air Jordan 2s during the Final Four while in college with the Wildcats. A major influence on his Nike partnership was the bond he came to build with the late Kobe Bryant.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native has rocked Kobe models since the Black Mamba’s retirement in 2016 and has also received his own Nike Kobe AD and Kobe 1, 4, 5, and 6 Protro PE pairs. He often pens “Be Legendary” along the sides of his shoes — the message Bryant wrote along his game sneakers for Booker just after their final NBA matchup in 2016.

(Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Known for his clean tunnel style and refined taste, Booker has also released his own Air Force 1 collab — a light blue low-top in 2019 that took inspiration from his Mississippi high school, Moss Point.

Along with Nike and NBA 2K, Booker’s other key endorsement deals and investments include Autograph, Sweetgreen, Buzzer, GoPuff, ASTRO, Scuf, Beats by Dre, and COCO5.

From making the NBA Finals in 2021 to securing First Team All-NBA last season to his 70-point performance in 2017, Booker has been with Nike through every one of his greatest moments as part of a career that keeps getting better. And as he enters the next phase of his NBA journey, Nike will continue to support this ascendant superstar in all his on- and off-court endeavors.