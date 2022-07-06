Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi Land NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Cover

The UConn, WNBA, and US Olympic basketball legends join Michael Jordan among this year’s NBA 2K23 cover athletes.

Two of the greatest basketball players of all time will share this year’s NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition cover. On Wednesday, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were revealed as the 2K franchise’s newest cover athletes, joining Michael Jordan and one more star still to be revealed.

The announcement also comes with a $100,000 donation to Every Kid Sports, which will cover the registration fees of 550 girls from income-restricted families so they can join and attend youth basketball programs across the United States.

Candace Parker was the first woman to grace a 2K cover last year, and that tradition continues this year with the two iconic UConn products. Now in her final season with the Seattle Storm to cap a singular basketball career, Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, the league’s all-time assists leader, a 13-time All-Star, and a five-time Olympic gold medalist — the latter mark equaled only by Taurasi in all of basketball history.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact,” Bird said. “And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I’m honored to be on the cover, and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation.”

Taurasi, of course, is every bit the legend in her own right, a Phoenix Mercury superstar who boasts two WNBA Finals MVP awards, three WNBA titles, and the distinction of being the W’s all-time leading scorer in addition to those five Olympic golds.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” Taurasi said. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

After Parker’s groundbreaking cover a year ago, it appears having female athletes more prominently featured in 2K is here to stay.

“The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence,” said Alfie Brody, 2K’s Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy.

With Bird, Taurasi, and Jordan now confirmed as this year’s 2K cover athletes, keep it locked on Boardroom for Thursday’s final NBA 2K23 cover reveal.