Air Jordan 37: Jumpman’s Newest Sneaker Revealed

Expected to make its retail debut in September, the all-new XXXVII is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 7.

Basketball fans, sneakerheads, and Jumpman stans alike received a spiffy sort of gift on Wednesday from Nike’s Sport Research Lab: the official reveal of the Air Jordan 37 shoe.

Inspired by the Jordan 7s, the 37s include several nods to that famous silhouette that made its own debut back in 1992.

Let’s take a closer look at the all-new Jordan 37 sneaker.

Jordan XXXVII “Beyond Borders” colorway Jordan XXXVII “Hare” colorway Images via Jordan Brand

Per Nike, Inc., the Air Jordan 37 includes several key features worth noting, including:

Heel: A TPU (thermoplastic urethane) outsole encloses “Formula 23,” a new impact-absorbing foam formula that isn’t just light in weight, but boasts enhanced sustainability

A TPU (thermoplastic urethane) outsole encloses “Formula 23,” a new impact-absorbing foam formula that isn’t just light in weight, but boasts enhanced sustainability Midfoot: Next, the load phase is the conduit transferring the motion from the heel through the midfoot. That’s why a carbon fiber midfoot shank returns to the Jordan signature line for the first time since the Air Jordan XXXII.

Next, the load phase is the conduit transferring the motion from the heel through the midfoot. That’s why a carbon fiber midfoot shank returns to the Jordan signature line for the first time since the Air Jordan XXXII. Forefoot : A Zoom Air unit in the strobel construction provides additional spring off the ground.

: A Zoom Air unit in the strobel construction provides additional spring off the ground. Upper: A Lenoweave base features a flexible Arkema monofilament design in a pattern that takes inspiration from not just the Jordan 7, but basket-weaving traditions out of West Africa. The support structures of the upper recall those of the Nike Air Huarache.

Images via Jordan Brand

The “Beyond Borders” colorway makes its retail debut in September, while the “Hare” colorway is due to follow later in the fall.

The XXXVII’s sole design is a direct nod to the original Air Jordan 7 (Images via Jordan Brand)

Click here to learn more about the design and release of the Air Jordan 37 courtesy of Nike, Inc.