Devin Booker NBA 2K23 Cover Revealed

The honor comes on the heels of the Phoenix Suns star being named First Team All-NBA, finishing fourth in MVP voting, and earning a supermax contract extension.

The hits just keep coming for Devin Booker.

This past season, Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Phoenix Suns, a performance that earned him All-NBA First Team honors. The three-time All-Star finished fourth in the NBA MVP voting, and he signed a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension to stay with the team.

To top it off, Booker has been named the main cover athlete for NBA 2K23, 2K announced Thursday.

Booker graces this year’s Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Editions, joining the pantheon of NBA legends who have been on 2K covers.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” Booker said. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes.”

Photo courtesy of NBA 2K

This completes the list of 2K cover athletes for the 2022-23 season, with Michael Jordan starring on the Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition and Sue Bird and Diana Tarausi gracing the WNBA Edition cover.

“It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars,” said Alfie Brody, NBA 2K’s Vice President of Global Marketing and Strategy. “Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable.”

“MJ’s accomplishments, along with Devin Booker’s young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come,” Brody continued. “It also goes without saying that this year’s WNBA cover celebrates two of the most outstanding players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make their mark on basketball history.”

All editions of the game are now available for pre-order before NBA 2K23 releases worldwide on Sept. 9.