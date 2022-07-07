Beyoncé x Adidas: Welcome to IVYTOPIA

Beyonce’s fifth full Ivy Park collection — Ivytopia — has fans buzzing with excitement in advance of her new Renaissance album.

Beyonce is taking a page from the Travis Scott Utopia handbook. On Thursday, her Ivy Park clothing line revealed on its official Instagram that a new collaborative collection with Adidas entitled “Ivytopia” will be arriving soon.

This move comes only a few days after Beyoncé had the Beyhive readied in formation for the debut single, “Break My Soul,” off forthcoming studio album act i. Renaissance. The full album arrives July 29.

Since its release, “Break My Soul” has already climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first song this century to debut in the Top 10 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, as noted by Billboard.

Ivy Park, which debuted in 2020, is now on its fifth full installment, maintaining a capsule swimwear drop as well as a romance-inspired capsule collection, Ivy Heart earlier this year. It also makes the second drop of 2022, the first of which saw her reimagining Adidas’ classic Stan Smith silhouette with the “Super Sleek” shoe.

Past Ivy Park collections include Halls of Ivy, a line created for both kids and adults as a means of bringing communities together transcending all backgrounds, appearances, or experiences while still celebrating our uniqueness as individuals. Others as have honed in on and centered around themes like Black cowboys and rodeo culture and swim- and ski-inspired apparel.

The new collection however, simply gives us a glimpse of what’s to come with her new album and merchandising, as the teaser video showcases vibrant shots of flowers, moss-covered rocks, and avant-garde furniture. Although there aren’t many details about what or how many pieces will be in the collection as of this time, you can bet that fans are waiting quite impatiently.

Looking ahead to the new album, a series of Renaissance box sets was on offer for retail purchase via shop.beyonce.com featuring a “Pose 1” t-shirt and a CD copy of the album packaged with a special photo book and a collectible poster, but all units are sold out as of this writing.

That means those awaiting more regarding this latest Ivy Park “Ivytopia” collection may have to show a bit of uncharacteristic patience.

But we can all take heart in the fact that that this is merely “act i” of the story.