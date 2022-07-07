The former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board reportedly becomes the first Black woman ever to become President of an NFL team.

The Las Vegas Raiders shared as recently as a week ago that they would soon announce their next team president, and on Thursday, news arrived via a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a decision has been made.

NFL history has been made, too. Meet Sandra Douglass Morgan, an experienced attorney and former Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board who now becomes the first Black woman ever to serve as President of an NFL franchise.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan wrote in a letter to the Raiders organization obtained by the Review-Journal. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Confirmation of the hire and an introductory news conference are reportedly expected to take place Thursday. Morgan replaces former interim president Dan Ventrelle, who was relieved of his position in May.

As Morgan continued in her letter:

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed. I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable [sic] to doing the same.”

Morgan’s comments allude to a series of controversies that have plagued the Raiders organization, including the ousting of head coach Jon Gruden over a series of inappropriate leaked emails and the firing of Ventrelle — who replaced President Mike Mayock following a January playoff loss to the Bengals — over what the man himself alleged to be retaliation by owner Mark Davis over whistleblowing regarding a hostile work environment.

Now, the work begins anew for the Raiders and their new President. But even before Sandra Douglass Morgan gets to work at Allegiant Stadium, she exists at a milestone of both achievement and representation that makes her a 1-of-1 in the world’s richest, most historically exclusive sports league.

Who is Sandra Douglass Morgan?