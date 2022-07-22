Charles Barkley Sets Sights on LIV Pro-Am

Sir Charles is never one to stay away from controversy. Thus, it’s not surprising that the Round Mound of Rebound is taking his talents to the LIV Tour. He confirmed that he will play in an upcoming Pro-Am event. Barkley opened up on the Pat McAfee Show about the discussions he’s been having with the tour about a potential future involvement as a commentator. He noted that they would have to offer “serious money” if he were to put his Turner Sports contract and endorsements at risk.

35V & WWE Invest in Premier Lacrosse League

Paul Rabil and the Premier Lacrosse League have their eyes on growth. The PLL announced that it closed a fundraising round led by the Chernin Group, which attracted a wide range of investors including WWE and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V. The money will fuel the next phase of growth for the company, which seeks to expand internationally.

Paul Rabil joined Rich Kleiman last year on the Out of Office podcast to discuss the development of the league and his hopes for the future. Click to listen.

Rams Super Bowl Ring Commemorates Historic Moments with Legendary Bling

Training camps may have opened this week, but the Los Angeles Rams are still reveling in their Super Bowl victory. To commemorate their win, Justin of Beverly Hills crafted a unique ring. The shape of the bling mirrors the team’s home field, SoFi Stadium. The ring has 20 carats, a nod to the stadium’s 2020 opening, and 1.12 carats of round diamonds to mark the tri-fold significance of January 12, which is the date the team was approved to move to LA in 2016, hired Sean McVay in 2017, and won its first playoff game in its new home in 2019.

Drew Brees Gets into the Game with Pickleball Investment

Drew Brees is gaming out his next steps in the NFL media landscape. As rumors swirl that he’ll join the Amazon Thursday night team, the Super Bowl winner is staying in the game. Brees announced that he has joined the ownership team of professional pickleball squad, the Mad Drops Pickleball Club. He is joined by Lakers’ part-owner Jimmy Buss.

LeBron James, Uninterrupted “Lineup” with Grey Goose

King James has welcomed the best of the best to the set of The Shop. Now, LeBron and friends are spinning off a new short-form series sponsored by Grey Goose called The Shop: Lineup. Similar to the original, the show will feature all-star guests, sipping Grey Goose cocktails and discussing the state of current events.

Coinbase Doubles Down on WNBA Investment with Liberty Sponsorship

Coinbase is all in on the WNBA. The cryptocurrency company announced that it will become the first-ever official cryptocurrency partner of the New York Liberty. To kickstart the partnership, the two will pair up for a “Futures Night” which will celebrate the possibility of basketball and the blockchain.

Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez Headline Fanatics & Topps Project100 Season 2

Fanatics Collectibles and Topps have teamed up for the second season of the popular Project100 trading card collection . This edition sees artists Chuck Styles, Daniel Jacob Horine, L’amour Supreme, Lauren Martin, and Smithe One creating cards to celebrate Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani, and more. The collection drops on July 28.