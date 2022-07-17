MLB Draft Set to Usher in Next Generation of Stars

The MLB Draft lacks the glitz and fanfare of other sports, but starting tonight, several athletes will hear their names called and prepare to jumpstart the next chapter of their careers. Leading into the event, Boardroom spotlighted some of the biggest stars of the next class, including Kevin Parada, Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones, Brooks Lee, Eiljah Green, and the top star of this year’s draft, Kumar Rocker.

Yasiin Bey, Solange Knowles, & More Come Together for Louis Vuitton’s Generation “V”

The legend and legacy of Virgil Abloh will live on forever. Louis Vuitton honored the innovator with a new collection that “brings together friends, talents and familiar faces in a tribute to Virgil Abloh’s lasting legacy of unity and inclusivity.” The French fashion house debuted the collection at the Louis Dreamhouse with the help of some big names, including Yasiin Bey, Solange Knowles, Nigo, and more.

Drake’s Nocta Basketball Collection Leaks

Drake has been busy as of late. Following the surprise drop of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, Drizzy revealed the nostalgic lineup for the upcoming OVO Fest. The festival’s return will bring together the stars of Young Money Records, including Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Now, photos leaked online showcasing an upcoming Nocta basketball line that the multihyphenate will release in combination with Nike. The line includes t-shirts, hoodies, and socks, in both black and tie dye colorways, as well as a new basketball shoe. There are currently no details as to when the collection will hit the market.

Bill Murray Dives into the Blockchain

Bill Murray is one of the least likely celebrities to dive into NFTs, but 2022 is filled with surprises. The iconic funnyman revealed that he purchased 15 NFTs, including a CryptoPunk, Gutter Cat, and a World of Women. Earlier this week, Murray launched a limited collection of NFTs in partnership with Coinbase that sold out nearly immediately.

LeBron James & DeMar DeRozan Post 72 in Drew League Appearance

LeBron James rolled up to the Drew League like he had something to prove on Saturday. King James made an appearance at the famed pro-am tournament for the first time since 2011. He teamed up with the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan and the two combined for 72 points, as their team won 104-102. Kyrie Irving was also expected to play, but did not show up for the event.