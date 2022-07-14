Elijah Green MLB Prospect Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know about the 18-year-old Florida phenom (and son of an NFL Pro Bowler) ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft.

When the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft arrives on July 17 as part of the weekend’s All-Star festivities, don’t expect outfielder Elijah Green to remain available for that long. Considered by a consensus of talent evaluators to be a top-five player in this year’s field, he could very well be the second or third name called.

And his family would know a thing or two about being a first-round pick. His father, Eric, was the No. 21 overall selection in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and went on to make two Pro Bowls over the course of his 10-year pro career.

Ahead of MLB Draft day, let’s establish everything you need to know about Elijah Green as an ascendant baseball prospect and potential future phenom in the game.

Who is Elijah Green?

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-3

Bats/Throws: R/R

Position: OF

Home town: Windermere, Florida

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Though his skills tend not to showcase the level of refinement scouts have noticed from, say, Druw Jones, Green might be the single best unabashed speed-power combination in this year’s draft pool.

His athleticism helps him project positively as a center fielder at the next level. If his bat can establish a level of consistency that justifies his everyday presence there, then his sheer upside is on the same level as Jones and high school shortstop Jackson Holliday.

Elijah Green Stats & Accolades

Hit .462 with 40 runs scored, 32 RBI with a .592 OBP and 1.592 OPS in 25 games as a senior

2021 Jackie Robinson Award (Perfect Game National Player of the Year)

2022 MaxPreps All-America Team

Elijah Green’s MLB Scouting Report

Scout ratings are via MLB Pipeline and exist on a 20-80 scale. 50 is considered average for an MLB player.

Hit: 50

Power: 60

Run: 70

Arm: 60

Field: 60

Overall: 60

Expected MLB Draft position: Top 5

Here’s an Elijah Green compilation with three swings from last spring, then a HR from last summer off of JR Ritchie, then some swings from this spring.



Not pictured: hitting the Tropicana Field catwalks, warehouse at Petco, etc. pic.twitter.com/HwpeqE6J1s — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) July 12, 2022

The expert take on Elijah Green: