Druw Jones MLB Prospect Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know about the 18-year-old Atlanta phenom — and son of five-time All-Star Andruw Jones — ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft.

When the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft arrives on July 17, don’t expect outfielder Druw Jones to stay on the board too long. In fact, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to make him the very first name that gets called.

And if you’ve seen the kid do his thing for suburban Atlanta’s Wesleyan School, that’s not likely to surprise you, especially in the way he goes about his business in the outfield. As the son of 10-time Gold Glove winner and Braves fan favorite Andruw Jones, it simply comes with the territory.

Ahead of MLB Draft day, let’s establish everything you need to know about Druw Jones as an ascendant baseball prospect and future phenom in the game.

Who is Druw Jones?

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-4

Bats/Throws: R/R

Position: OF

Home town: Atlanta, Georgia

School: Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Georgia)

Perhaps you won’t be shocked to hear that the most promising aspects of Druw’s game — his ability to cover ground and make plays in the outfield — very much recall his famous father. But at a simple glance, the tall, lanky teenager doesn’t bear overwhelming resemblance to the elder Jones, whose stocky build belied his ability to play about as shallow in center field as a big leaguer could possibly get away with.

Notably, top scouts give Druw Jones a chance to flash a level of plate discipline that his dad never quite cultivated over the course of a career that saw him hit a humble .254 despite 434 home runs over 17 MLB seasons. Yes, that’s a whole lot to live up to — just don’t call the kid overrated.

Amidst chants of “overrated”, CF Druw Jones gets a hold of 92 up and goes out to the deepest part of the park. pic.twitter.com/tREKGVWxGX — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 2, 2022

Druw Jones Stats & Accolades

Hit .570 with a .675 OBP and 1.026 SLG, (1.702 OPS) as a senior

2021 Gwinnett Daily Post Baseball Player of the Year

2022 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year

2022 Georgia Class A Private School state champion

Drew Jones’ MLB Scouting Report

Scout ratings are via MLB Pipeline and exist on a 20-80 scale. 50 is considered average for an MLB player.

Hit: 55

Power: 60

Run: 70

Arm: 65

Field: 70

Overall: 65

Expected MLB Draft position: No. 1 overall

The expert take on Druw Jones: