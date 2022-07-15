Jackson Holliday MLB Prospect Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know about the 18-year-old phenom shortstop (and son of MLB All-Star slugger Matt Holliday) ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The opening round of the 2022 MLB Draft arrives on Sunday, July 17 as part of the MLB All-Star festivities, and once things kick off, expect to hear the name Jackson Holliday early. And if by chance the Oklahoma shortstop is the No. 1 pick overall — there’s a modest chance this will indeed happen — expect no one to be prouder than his dad.

That would be Matt Holliday, a seven-time MLB All-Star who cracked 316 home runs and collected a World Series ring across 15 seasons. And if you ask professional scouts, Jackson’s ability to make consistent contact with the fat part of the bat naturally recalls a left-handed version of pops, who finished his career hitting just a hair below .300.

Ahead of MLB Draft day, let’s establish everything you need to know about Jackson Holliday’s scouting report and how he factors in as a potential future star of the game.

Who is Jackson Holliday?

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-1

Bats/Throws: L/R

Position: SS

Home town: Stillwater, Oklahoma

School: Stillwater High School

Fast both on his feet and with his glove, Holliday doesn’t only project as a potential slugger — and note that while he did swat 17 dingers as a senior, the kid also struck out just seven times over the course of the entire season. He also drew 33 walks on the way to boasting an otherworldly 1.392 OPS.

If that combination of poise, power, and plate discipline can translate up the lower levels of the professional game, Holliday will have every chance to be one of the game’s next big things in the middle infield.

Jackson Holliday Stats & Accolades

Slashed .685/.749/1.392 in 41 games as a senior

Broke JT Realmuto’s Oklahoma high school record for most hits in a season (89)

2022 Baseball America High School Player of the Year

2022 Perfect Game National Player of the Year

2022 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

2021 Perfect Game All-American

Jackson Holliday MLB Scouting Report

Scout ratings are via MLB Pipeline and exist on a 20-80 scale. 50 is considered average for an MLB player.

Hit: 60

Power: 55

Run: 60

Arm: 55

Field: 55

Overall: 60

Expected MLB Draft position: Top 3

No. 14 for Jackson Holliday. 32 games.



Immense helium. pic.twitter.com/66tNoYKN7G — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 26, 2022

The expert take on Jackson Holliday: