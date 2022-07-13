Brooks Lee MLB Prospect Cheat Sheet

As the son of his college coach, Brooks Lee brings a veteran’s mentality, scorching bat, and above-average arm to the 2022 MLB Draft.

There’s still a shot that Brooks Lee goes No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday, but no matter when his name gets called — and it’ll be early — the Cal Poly infielder will enter the pros with lofty expectations.

Lee is his college coach’s son, and if you ask any scout in just about any sport, growing up around the game makes a difference. Scouts have cited the 21-year-old’s veteran presence as one of those intangibles to go along with a strong arm and one of the best college bats in the draft.

Ahead of MLB Draft day, let’s establish everything you need to know about Brooks Lee, the best college prospect on the board.

Who is Brooks Lee?

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-2

Bats/Throws: S/R

Position: SS

Home town: San Luis Obispo, California

School: Cal Poly

Lee played shortstop for the Mustangs, but may move to third as a pro to take advantage of his strong arm. While he has the potential to be a top-tier infielder, Lee’s strongest asset is his bat… and his ability to put that bat on the baseball. Lee rarely strikes out, getting rung up just 28 times in 256 at-bats this past season. That alone gives him value in today’s game of three true outcomes, but when you factor in his 15 home runs (accounting for almost a third of Cal Poly’s total), his bat is elevated to “can’t miss” status.

Lee is additionally a switch hitter, and can add more power as he develops physically. It’s scary to think where he could be in just a couple of years.

While college prospects are obviously a bit older than high school draftees, it also means their path to the big leagues may be shorter. Lee took full advantage of his college experience, bouncing back from freak knee and hamstring injuries as a freshman to positively carve up the Big West, playing in 55+ games in each of his last two seasons.

Lee didn’t stop there, either. He has experience playing for Team USA and terrorized pitchers in the wood bat Cape Cod League, slashing .405/.432/.667 with six home runs in 84 at-bats during a 21-game stretch.

B4 | BROOKS LEE DOES IT AGAIN! He tallies his third homer of the weekend and 15th on the season!



UCD – 0

CP – 6#RideHigh | #UCDvsCP pic.twitter.com/DMpBnPD5xu — Cal Poly Baseball (@calpolystangs) May 22, 2022

Brooks Lee Stats & Accolades

Slashed .357 /.462 / .664 as a senior with 15 HR and 55 RBI

Named to ABCA and Collegiate Baseball All-America First Teams

Named to Perfect Game, D1baseball.com, and NCBWA All-America Second Teams

Brooks Wallace Award winner for best college shortstop

2x Cal Poly team MVP

2x Big West Player of the Year

Brooks Lee’s MLB Scouting Report

Scout ratings are via MLB Pipeline and exist on a 20-80 scale. 50 is considered average for an MLB player.

Hit: 65

Power: 55

Run: 50

Arm: 55

Field: 50

Overall: 60

Expected MLB Draft position: Top 3

The Expert Take on Brooks Lee: