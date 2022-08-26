Kendrick Lamar Crowned as Most Searched Artist in America

Have you Googled when the next Kendrick Lamar album drops? If so, you contributed to the Compton rapper’s most recent title. A report from market intelligence company MyTelescope found that the Pulitzer Prize winner was the most searched artist in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Following a meteoric rise in 2022, Bad Bunny took the title in New York, whereas T-Pain was a surprising winner in Hawaii.

Djokovic-backed Winners Alliance Prepares to Launch with $26M Raise

Novak Djokovic may be out at this year’s U.S. Open, but the tennis superstar is making major moves off the court. In partnership with hedge fund icon Bill Ackman, Djokovic closed a $26 million fundraising round to help launch his newest endeavor Winners Alliance. According to Sportico, the new venture will “help pro men’s and women’s tennis players monetize their stardom.” The round included Ackman’s own Pershing Square Foundation and Prysm Capital and will allow the Winners Alliance to jumpstart immediately with sufficient operational capital for the next few years.

Audi Races Into Formula 1 in Time for 2026 Season

After months of speculation, Audi officially announced that it is making the move into Formula 1. Beginning in 2026, the German automaker will join the F1 circuit. Audi’s entry aligns with the sport’s move towards more sustainable practices, and in an official statement the chairman of the board Markus Duesmann said, “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory….With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved.”

Stephen A. Smith to Show His Range with New Podcast

Stephen A. Smith is stepping away from the hot takes – at least part-time. The outspoken ESPN talking head is kicking off a new venture with the podcast Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith in partnership with Cadence13. The show will mark a new chapter for Smith, as it will sidestep sports and cover a wide range of topics including politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Beginning on Sept. 26, the show will release three episodes each week.

Usher Asks You to “Watch This” with Twitter Music

Usher broke the internet with a quick swipe of his fingers. Twitter launched its new show Behind the Meme with the A-town superstar, where he explained the origins of the viral moment spawning from his NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The R&B legend documents the origins of the “Watch This” move, his experience watching it catch fire on the internet, and more.

Lizzo Bags New Partnership with InstaCart

InstaCart is proving that the world can fit in your cart with the help of Lizzo. The Grammy Award winner is partnering with the pickup service in a far-reaching campaign featuring TV, print, over-the-top, digital, and social elements and a unique Snapchat mini-game. InstaCart users will also be able to grocery shop hand-picked items verified with Lizzo’s actual grocery cart.

Brooklyn Nets See Stars & Stripes with Classic Edition Jerseys

The Brooklyn Nets are set to return to 1972 for next season’s Classic Edition jersey. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and crew will rock the stars and stripes jersey made famous during the ABA era by Julius Erving. The iconic jersey cemented its place in basketball history, even scoring the cover of NBA Street Vol. 2 in 2003. Brooklyn previously revived the classic white design during the 2005-06 season while using the blue away version of the jersey in 2011-12.

Lil Wayne, Saweetie, and Pusha T Get Hype for NFL Kickoff

The NFL is huddling up the biggest names in the music game for the kickoff of the 2022 season. In a teaser video, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, Young Dylan, and more celebrate the season’s return. The video pays homage to Dr. Dre’s hit record Still D.R.E. as a throwback to last year’s epic Super Bowl halftime show performance featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

FanDuel TV Introduces 24/7 Interactive Betting Network

FanDuel is taking betting coverage around the clock. The online gaming company announced FanDuel TV and FanDuel+. The broadcasts will assemble top talent to create original programming, including Kay Adams, Pat McAfee, Bill Simmons, and Lisa Kerney. FanDuel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Raffensperger, wants the platform to interactively bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most.

