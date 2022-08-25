Brooklyn Nets Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

Capping off an exciting week, the Nets are bringing back the iconic threads once worn by Julius Erving.

The Brooklyn Nets are moving forward while looking back. Returning a loaded roster and adding key role players, Brooklyn will break out some legendary uniforms in 2022-23, hailing from the ABA heyday of Dr. J.

The franchise announced on Thursday the return of their iconic stars and stripes uniforms in home white, first introduced in 1972. Reengineered by league-sponsor Nike, the Classic Edition tanks and shorts sport archival Swoosh branding, heritage Nets font, and Webull patch sponsorship — a deal that nets the club $30M a year.

via Nets

Since its ’70s origin, elements of the stars and stripe uniform have remained a fixture for the franchise. For much of the ’80s, the team wore a revamped version of the original design, cementing the classic style as part of their NBA path.

Both externally and internally, excitement reigns for this retro return.

“The revival of the Stars and Stripes uniform is exciting for both the longtime supporters of the Nets and an entirely new generation of fans,” said Andrew Karson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, in a statement.

“This uniform was immensely popular and has become synonymous with one of the greatest periods in Nets history, and we’re looking forward to seeing its return to the hardwood in front of our fans in Brooklyn this season.”

While the old style is new for 2022, the archival aesthetic has never totally left.

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

During the throwback craze of the ’00s, the jersey scored the cover of NBA Street Vol. 2 in 2003. The pop culture push culimanted in the court return of the style shortly after.

During the 2005-06 season when the Nets played in New Jersey and were led by the likes of Jason Kidd and Vince Carter, the throwback threads were worn on occasion in home outings at Continental Airlines Arena.

Years later over the course of the 2011-12 season, the Nets’ last season in New Jersey, the team brought back the same style of uniforms, only in the road royal.

Since moving to Brooklyn, the Nets have revived archival tops tied to the early ’90s when the team wore tie-dye tanks donned by Derrick Coleman and Drazen Petrovic.

In recent years, the franchise has played off the celebrated ’70s style through era mash-ups released in a lifestyle lens with Bleacher Report and Joey Badass as well as last season’s City Edition uniform that offered a generational gumbo flavor for the franchise.

Look for the Nets’ 2022-23 Classic Edition uniforms to launch online at netsstore.com this Fall with items also available at the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center.