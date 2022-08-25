Roger Federer Serves up New Kith Collab

Roger Federer may be missing this month on the courts of Queens, but he is serving up a special collection with Ronnie Fieg and Kith to mark the event. The iconic label revealed an upcoming collaboration with the tennis legend and his billion-dollar brand On Running, entitled (RF)². The partnership will introduce THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid and THE ROGER Pro, designed for both lifestyle and high-performance wear. THE ROGER Pro comes with a bag of clay, allowing you to customize the shoe. The new designs will release online and in Kith stores on Aug. 29th as a paired set for $550.

Click here to learn more.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Officially Unveil the Golf Game of TMRW

Two of the biggest names in golf are coming together to help usher in the next evolution of the sport. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are launching the team-based, tech-driven TMRW Golf League. The outfit will launch in Jan. 2024 and feature six three-person teams in 15 regular-season matches with a playoff. The announcement teases that it will feature “team golf for a primetime showdown.” Each match will be covered in a two-hour broadcast that will take place during the Monday night primetime slot. TGL will feature 18-hole matches that will take place on a virtual course decked with cutting-edge technology and an authentic green area for chipping and putting.

Boardroom has all the details of the futuristic league.

NFL Average Ticket Prices are on the Rise

The NFL‘s popularity is undeniable. However, if you’re looking to get to a game this season, you need to be ready to shell out some serious cash. Data from SeatGeek reveals that the cost to attend an NFL game is on the rise. The average NFL ticket now goes for $151 in 2022 as compared to just $27.32 in 1992. The 30-year rise outpaces inflation and highlights the increased demand for the sport.

Jordan Addison & United Airlines Take Flight with New NIL Deal

USC standout wide receiver Jordan Addison is no stranger to a new route. Now, Addison announced that he has signed a NIL deal with United Airlines. As part of the partnership, the Trojan will participate in a content and engagement campaign, publicizing the airline’s newest routes. This isn’t USC’s first foray into business with United Airlines, as the airline has been the naming sponsor of the Trojans’ home-field since 2018.

MLB Rolls out Major Changes with 2023 Schedule

Major League Baseball is making much-needed changes to next season’s schedule. Opening day will occur on March 30th, with a new balanced plan between the American League and National League. For the first time ever, all 30 MLB clubs will face each other in a series, ending the previous format of rotating league divisions. The new structure includes 52 divisional games (previously 76) to get more national exposure to the star players across the MLB.

Tyson Fury Pulls No Punches in New Netflix Doc

Tyson Fury shook up the boxing world this month when he announced on his 34th birthday that he is stepping down from the sport he loves. Now, Fury is getting the documentary treatment that will spotlight his next chapter. Netflix announced a multipart series with the heavyweight boxer entitled At Home With The Furys. Fury’s family and A-list celebrity friends will appear throughout the show as Fury seeks new ways to keep himself busy.

Texas Longhorns Lasso New NIL Deal with Wrangler

Wrangler set its sights on the perfect NIL partnership. The legacy label favored by cowboys worldwide announced a new NIL deal with a number of Texas Longhorn student-athletes. The deal includes quarterback Quinn Ewers, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, swimmer Caspar Corbeau, softball players Lauren Burke and Mary Iakopo, baseball player Trey Faltine, and volleyball players Madisen Skinner, Molly Phillips, and Asjia O’Neal. The unique capsule collection with a heavy western theme will be available on the Wrangler website and major retailer outlets.

Michael B. Jordan-backed QQQ Legacy Classic Eyes 2023 Return

Michael B. Jordan’s HBCU college basketball showcase, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, is set to return. The event organizers announced that it will mark its second year at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Feb. 4, 2023. The event will again feature a doubleheader of four HBCU men’s teams with Hampton facing Norfolk State and Delaware State taking on Morgan State.

Last year, Boardroom went behind the scenes of the event which included a $1 million startup competition judged by MBJ and the GOAT, Serena Williams.

Amazon Reveals Star-studded Lineup for New Formula 1 Show “Fast & Loose”

The Kid Mero and Michelle Beadle are no strangers to saying what they think. Amazon announced that the two outspoken stars will be part of a star-studded lineup as part of its new Formula 1 coverage, Fast & Loose. The program will also feature Will Arnett who will co-host the aftershow alongside two-time F1 world champion Mika Häkkinen and a rotating set of hosts. The news comes on the same day that the F1 world experienced a substantial shake up. After much speculation, Daniel Ricciardo and Team McLaren officially announced that they are parting ways.