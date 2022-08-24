QB Quinn Ewers and LB DeMarvion Overshown are among the Texas Longhorns student-athletes headlining the denim brand’s first NIL collaboration.

Wrangler wants college sports fans to be able to deck themselves out in the best possible way this season. And to celebrate its 75th year and to kick off the fall college sports campaigns, the denim brand has partnered with several schools and NIL athletes across the country for officially licensed, co-branded apparel.

Leading with the University of Texas, Wrangler teamed up with current and former Longhorn student-athletes to promote the collection, including recently-announced starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, swimmer Caspar Corbeau, softball players Lauren Burke and Mary Iakopo, baseball player Trey Faltine, and volleyball players Madisen Skinner, Molly Phillips, and Asjia O’Neal.

Photos courtesy of Wrangler

“My first pair of jeans were Wranglers and I’ve been wearing them ever since,” Ewers said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be an ambassador for Wrangler’s Collegiate Collection – I think fans are going to love these products.”

Ewers, a former 5-star recruit and top quarterback in the class of 2022, originally committed to Texas, but reclassified to the 2021 class to enroll at Ohio State a year early and capitalize on name, image, and likeness monetization opportunities, as they are not legal in the Lone Star State for high school athletes. In his sole season in Columbus — in which he didn’t throw a pass — Ewers inked multiple high profile NIL partnerships, including a $1.4 million autograph deal.

However, the Southlake, Texas native later transferred back home, where he now takes the QB1 reins while continuing to build his endorsement portfolio.

Wrangler collaborated with brand management, marketing and licensing agency The Brandr Group (TBG), collegiate manufacturing leader Colosseum Athletics and collegiate licensing and trademark company CLC to bring these partnerships and collections to life.

“As someone who was born and raised in Texas, Wrangler has been a popular brand among many of those close to me and I love the brand’s mission of making functional jeans for any individual or occasion,” said Madisen Skinner, an outside hitter for the UT volleyball team. “The recent collaboration with UT created an opportunity to get to know their brand in a special way that I couldn’t pass up.”

Photo courtesy of Wrangler

An additional 31 schools will launch customized Wrangler gear over the next month, including powerhouses Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

These collections will be available on Wrangler.com and in major retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Fanatics and Kohl’s, along with participating university bookstores.