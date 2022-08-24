Entitled “Fast & Loose,” the push includes live listen-alongs for each Formula 1 race, plus an aftershow co-hosted by Will Arnett and Mika Häkkinen, all on Amazon’s Amp app.

As Formula 1 finishes up its summer break and heads into the 2022 season’s final nine races, Amazon is ready to make a huge push into racing via its new Amp audio app.

“Fast & Loose” is a new US-exclusive series of F1 racing audio content debuting Sunday, Aug. 28 as the world’s top drivers head to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

During the race, the “Fast & Loose Sidecast” will be hosted by The Kid Mero — fresh off his legendary TV and podcasting run with Desus Nice — and Michelle Beadle. They’ll be watching live along with American auto racing fans and discussing the biggest issues and the hottest takes as it happens. Then, actor and podcaster Will Arnett headlines the live “Fast & Loose Post Show” alongside two-time F1 world champion Mika Häkkinen and a rotating set of hosts, including Beadle and Katie Osborne, which will react to what just happened on the track, interview drivers, and take live calls from fans.

“Like many other Americans, I have recently become obsessed with Formula 1,” said Arnett, who was born in Canada, but we’ll give him a free pass here. “They wouldn’t let me drive the cars, so instead, I’ll be taking calls live from the sidelines. I’m so excited to start on my true path in life—sports commentary—and with some great talent beside me, we’re getting into all things Formula 1 with humor, love for the sport, and — of course — some hot takes.”

This continues Amazon’s push into sports audio via Amp, with Jalen Rose, Rob Perez, Jomboy Media, and “Men in Blazers” among those creating original programming on the platform.

Formula 1 is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and has taken the US by storm. And now, Amp will be the preeminent destination for live, interactive race commentary and entertaining analysis, mic’d by voices that fans already know and love,” said Matt Sandler, Head of Business and Operations for Amp. “’Fast & Loose’ highlights what makes Amp so special—the magic of live reactions from incredible talent, elevated by F1 fans participating in the show. Whether you are new to F1 or watched Mika race, you will laugh, cry, and yell alongside the races on Amp.”