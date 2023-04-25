Gatorade will air a 75-second commercial during Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft to celebrate JJ Watt.

Gatorade will pay tribute to recently the retired JJ Watt during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night with a 75-second commercial titled “Real Impact.”

The spot shines a light on Watt’s contributions to football and his community over his standout 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The future Hall of Famer is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro, and five time Pro Bowler. He has been a Gatorade athlete since he was drafted in 2011. The commercial spot also comes with a $99,000 donation to the JJ Watt Foundation in honor of his generationally dominant career.

“Being a Gatorade athlete has been a true highlight of my career since joining the family during my rookie season in 2011,” Watt said. “The iconic brand has fueled me to not only perform at my best every gameday but has also elevated my platform to give back and inspire the next generation beyond the field. I’m grateful for Gatorade’s donation to the Justin J Watt Foundation and there’s no other brand I would rather have alongside me for my career.”

Despite multiple season-ending injuries throughout his career, the 33-year-old left on a high with a 12.5-sack season for Arizona. With plenty left in the tank, he opted to spend more time with his family and raise his son, Koa James.

“JJ Watt has been an integral part of our Gatorade family for over a decade and has always embodied our brand ethos centered in giving all athletes a chance to play sports,” Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing, said. “It’s been a privilege to fuel his performance for 12 NFL seasons, but we’re even prouder to have worked closely with him to make a tangible impact in the community for so many years. It’s fitting that we celebrate JJ’s legacy during the NFL Draft, where it all began for him, and where it will begin this week for the next generation.”

The first round of the NFL Draft will air live on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.