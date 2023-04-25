About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Endorsements April 25, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Gatorade Gives JJ Watt A Commercial Sendoff On Draft Night

Gatorade will air a 75-second commercial during Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft to celebrate JJ Watt.

Gatorade will pay tribute to recently the retired JJ Watt during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night with a 75-second commercial titled “Real Impact.”

The spot shines a light on Watt’s contributions to football and his community over his standout 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The future Hall of Famer is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro, and five time Pro Bowler. He has been a Gatorade athlete since he was drafted in 2011. The commercial spot also comes with a $99,000 donation to the JJ Watt Foundation in honor of his generationally dominant career.

“Being a Gatorade athlete has been a true highlight of my career since joining the family during my rookie season in 2011,” Watt said. “The iconic brand has fueled me to not only perform at my best every gameday but has also elevated my platform to give back and inspire the next generation beyond the field. I’m grateful for Gatorade’s donation to the Justin J Watt Foundation and there’s no other brand I would rather have alongside me for my career.” 

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Despite multiple season-ending injuries throughout his career, the 33-year-old left on a high with a 12.5-sack season for Arizona. With plenty left in the tank, he opted to spend more time with his family and raise his son, Koa James.

 “JJ Watt has been an integral part of our Gatorade family for over a decade and has always embodied our brand ethos centered in giving all athletes a chance to play sports,” Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing, said. “It’s been a privilege to fuel his performance for 12 NFL seasons, but we’re even prouder to have worked closely with him to make a tangible impact in the community for so many years. It’s fitting that we celebrate JJ’s legacy during the NFL Draft, where it all began for him, and where it will begin this week for the next generation.”

The first round of the NFL Draft will air live on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

More NFL Draft:

NFLNFL DraftGatoradeJJ WattArizona CardinalsHouston Texans
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.